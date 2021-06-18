The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand is set to begin at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday. The first session of the Day 1 of the summit clash was called off due to inclement weather in Southampton. While the contest will see some of the biggest names in international cricket go head-to-head, a certain face-off caught the attention of fans. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will be up against his franchise teammate Trent Boult during the WTC final.

The Mumbai-based franchise took to Twitter to share Rohit's views on facing up Boult in England.

The India opening batsman said that he has had banters with Boult during net sessions in the IPL and he is ready tackle whatever the New Zealand pacer has to throw at him at The Ageas Bowl.

"We've had banter during IPL nets, he's a quality bowler. It will be nice to face him. He'll ask me some questions with the ball, and I'll answer them," Mumbai Indians quoted Rohit as saying.

Rohit has been one of India's leading performers in the WTC, scoring 1,030 runs in 11 matches.

Rohit is averaging 64.37 in the WTC cycle (2019-21). He has scored four centuries and a couple of half-centuries. Rohit's highest score came against South Africa when he smashed 212 runs in an innings.

On the other hand, Boult has picked up 34 wickets in nine games in WTC at an impressive average of 29.29.