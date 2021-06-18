Rain played spoilsport on Day 1 of the much-anticipated final of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. While the players wait for some clarity on the match, social media is abuzz with memes and jokes about the title clash. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was one of those to join in on the jokes as he took a swipe at the Indian team. "I see India have been saved by the weather," Vaughan teased on Twitter.

I see India have been saved by the weather .... #WorldTestChampionship - Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021

Vaughan immediately faced the ire of Indian supporters.

"I see ur prediction saved by weather," shot back one user.

"Just like England got WC by boundaries," wrote another.

"Joke of the century .....keep it up man," quipped another user.

Promoted

There were several other tweets and memes that followed in response to Vaughan's tweet.

England had been saved in the WC by Umpires and boundary count lmaoo. - Jay. (@peak_Ability18) June 18, 2021

It's a shame for ur team that final is played in ENGLAND and England team will be watching it on tv .icc would have atleast given them tickets so that they cheer for INDIA from stands - Bharat Chauhan (@BharatC21085526) June 18, 2021

Who would know better than England. - Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 18, 2021

Ohh now i understand why it's raining in Southampton. Stop crying Michael Vaughan!! - Positive Entropy (@EntropyPositive) June 18, 2021

I see england has always ruined cricket by their weather - Dr. Ayaz Ali Keerio (@Keerio60) June 18, 2021

Michael vaughvan while tweeting this pic.twitter.com/z1vhdPfCoQ - Jitesh (@JRism9) June 18, 2021

The toss was delayed due to the rain, and it was announced that there would be no play in the first session in Southampton.

Team India are going into the WTC final with just a few practice sessions and an intra-squad match under their belt while New Zealand are fresh from a Test series win over hosts England.