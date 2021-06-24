Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Wednesday scripted history by winning the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) title. New Zealand won the summit clash by beating India at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. On Thursday, Williamson's SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate and former Australia vice-captain David Warner extended his greetings to New Zealand on becoming the Test champions. He also gave "credit" to India captain Virat Kohli for the "great hard-fought game". Warner wrote, "...even with a bit of weather about, there was an eventual winner and that was NZ. Awesome for test cricket!!"

His post had a photo of Williamson and Virat Kohli. Warner added, "Well done to Kane Williamson and his team for being the victors of the WTC."

Responding to Warner's post, a cricket enthusiast wrote, "winning hearts is more important than winning a game and these two always prove this correct."

"David! U Always Win Hearts," reckoned another user.

"David Warner sir you are a great supporter," read another comment.

A fourth user wrote, "well played, both the teams" added that, however, India's batting "was not good in second innings".

Another user echoed the feelings of billions of Indians with the comment, "But it hurts a lot after seeing Virat losing so many finals and semis."

Williamson led from the front as New Zealand registered a thumping eight-wicket win over India on a pitch that kept surprising Kohli and Team India in a match that was largely dominated by rain and overcast conditions.

Chasing 139 runs for the win in their second innings, Williamson scored an unbeaten 52 off 89 balls and helped his side chase down the target without any major hiccups. Williamson was well supported by Ross Taylor, who was not out on 47 off 100 deliveries.

After suffering heartbreaks in two consecutive 50-over World Cup finals in 2015 and 2019, New Zealand have finally ended their International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy drought by taking the WTC trophy home.