While India captain Virat Kohli gears up for the World Test Championship final gainst New Zealand, set to begin on Friday, his wife Anushka Sharma has been having some fun clicking "random photos" at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Bollywood star took to Instagram to share a series of black-and-white pictures from the venue of the first-ever WTC final. "A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption kind of post'," she captioned her pictures.

The final will begin on Friday and is scheduled to go on until Tuesday, with Wednesday kept as a reserve day.