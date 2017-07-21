Women's World Cup Semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur Slams 171*, Becomes 5th Highest Run-Scorer In ODIs

India's middle order batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday powered India to a 36-run victory against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final at Derby to set up summit clash with England. Harmanpreet put her team to a commanding total of 281/4 as she smashed 171 not out off just 115 balls. The 28-year-old, who hit 20 fours and seven huge sixes in her innings, went on a rampage as she sent Australian bowlers on a leather hunt. Harmanpreet not only slammed her 3rd ODI hundred but also became 5th highest run-scorer in women's cricket. She has also become the second highest run scorer for India after Deepti Sharma.

It was out of the world power-hitting by the girl from Moga district in Punjab -- something that has made her a stand-out player for India.

The milestone from 51 to 100 was reached in 26 balls while she raced to 150 from 101 in mere 17 balls. The sixes flew from her bat with monotonic regularity as the Aussie bowlers had no clue as to what hit them.

After a dry run during the better part of the league stage, India's most sought after T20 cricketer stepped up just when it mattered the most.

After winning the toss, India were tottering at 35/2 in 9.2 overs when Harmanpreet along with captain Mithali Raj stitched together a partnership of 66 runs for the third-wicket to steady the innings.

After Mithali got out in the 25th over, the onus was on Harmanpreet to keep the runs flowing and she didn't disappoint. After the 30th over, she went on a rampage and hit Aussie bowlers all over the park.

It was due to her father’s encouragement and coach Yadavinder Sodhi’s guidance that Harmanpreet made to the the Indian team. An employee of the Indian Railways, Harmanpreet, who is playing her 77th ODI, has 68 T20s and two Tests on her resume.

Harmanpreet idolises former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and is known for hitting huge sixes. She added another feather to her cap when she became first Indian to play in the second season of the Kia Super League, the English domestic T20 league, after signing for Surrey Stars.



