Women's World Cup, India Vs West Indies: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

India face West Indies in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup. © Twitter

The Indian girls, brimming with confidence after upstaging England, would look to keep their winning momentum when they take on the West Indies in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup, on Thursday. The Indian women could not have asked for a better start to the tournament as they stunned hosts England by 35 runs in their tournament-opener. The West Indies, on the other hand, lost by eight wickets to fancied Australia in their opening match. Going into their second game against West Indies, captain Mithali Raj, said "We still have six more games in the group stage, so I just hope the girls continue this form. All games are going to be very close and intense. I hope that the team really improves over the coming matches."

When will the India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will be played on June 29.

Where will the India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will be played at the County Ground, Taunton.

How do I watch India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match live?

The India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.