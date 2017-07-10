 
ICC Women's World Cup 19 Jun 17 to 23 Jul 17
Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India Vs South Africa: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live

Updated: 10 July 2017 19:39 IST

How to Watch India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup match. Read all about live streaming and ODI match action from Leicester on July 8, 2017.

India will take on South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup on Saturday © Twitter

A confident India will seek to extend their unbeaten run to five matches and secure a semi-final spot when they take on South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup on Saturday. India are on a rampaging run having beaten England, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka convincingly to be second in the standings behind Australia. South Africa, on the other hand, are fifth with two wins and a loss from four games with one ending in a washout.

When will the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match will be played on July 8.

Where will the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match will be played at the County Ground, Leicester.

What time does the live streaming of the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match start?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar.

Topics : India Women South Africa Women Mithali Raj Ekta Bisht Poonam Raut Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Jhulan Goswami Cricket ICC Women's World Cup 2017
Highlights
  • India have won all the matches in the tournament
  • India will enter semi-finals if they beat South Africa
  • South Africa are fifth in the points table
