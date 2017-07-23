Live score, India (IND) vs (ENG) England: England 21/0 In 5 Overs

When India took on home favourites England in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup about a month ago, they had come into the tournament on a winning note. Not only had they won their last four ODI series, they had defeated South Africa in the final of the qualifier and the quadrangular series. But captain Mithali Raj had remained cautious. "We need to start fresh again in the World Cup," she had said. Cut the scene to a month later and India women are on the verge of making history. Come June 23, they will once again take on the home team they had beaten by 35 runs at Derby, but the venue this time will be Lord's. The India team's run at the World Cup has been terrific so far. They've reached the final for the second time and are looking to win their maiden title against thrice winners England. They've beaten tough teams such as Australia and New Zealand en route while specific members have gone on to make impressive records. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Though England hold a numerical advantage of having beaten India six out the 10 times the teams have met in the World Cup, one can't discount India's recent run in the tournament.
Date: 23 July, Sunday
Venue: The Lord's, London
Time: 3pm IST/9:30am GMT/10:30am local
INDIA: TV - Star Sports 1/HD. Live stream - Hotstar
AUSTRALIA: TV - Channel Nine, Fox Sports. Live stream - Fox Sports Live
UK: TV - Sky Sports. Live stream - Sky Go
First bowling change for India. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is into the attack now. Spin early on for the Women in Blue.
Jhulan Goswami to
Length delivery on off, Tammy remains back in defense. Maiden by Goswami!
Jhulan Goswami to
Just a little bit of short on off, Beaumont goes for the pull shot but mistimes it towards mid-wicket.
Jhulan Goswami to
Good lines by Jhulan. Good length ball on off, not offering any room, Beaumont is forced to defend from the back foot.
Jhulan Goswami to
On a length around off, shaping back in, Beaumont does well to keep it out safely on the off side.
Jhulan Goswami to
Too full in length on off, once again Beaumont gives the charge and digs it out past the bowler to mid off.
Jhulan Goswami to
Lands it on a length outside off, Beaumont gets back and punches it off the back foot to cover-point.
Shikha Pandey to
Good length ball angling into the batsman around off, Lauren gets behind the line and blocks. 9 from the over!
Shikha Pandey to
Clever change in pace, stopping onto the batter around middle, Winfield is early into the shot and plays it in the air. Falls safely near short mid-wicket.
Shikha Pandey to
A touch short and outside off, Beaumont walks forward and across to run it down to third man for a single. Looking very positive.