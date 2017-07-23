Live score, India (IND) vs (ENG) England: England 21/0 In 5 Overs

When India took on home favourites England in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup about a month ago, they had come into the tournament on a winning note. Not only had they won their last four ODI series, they had defeated South Africa in the final of the qualifier and the quadrangular series. But captain Mithali Raj had remained cautious. "We need to start fresh again in the World Cup," she had said. Cut the scene to a month later and India women are on the verge of making history. Come June 23, they will once again take on the home team they had beaten by 35 runs at Derby, but the venue this time will be Lord's. The India team's run at the World Cup has been terrific so far. They've reached the final for the second time and are looking to win their maiden title against thrice winners England. They've beaten tough teams such as Australia and New Zealand en route while specific members have gone on to make impressive records. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Though England hold a numerical advantage of having beaten India six out the 10 times the teams have met in the World Cup, one can't discount India's recent run in the tournament.

When and Where to Watch Live: India (Ind) vs (Eng) England

Date: 23 July, Sunday

Venue: The Lord's, London

Time: 3pm IST/9:30am GMT/10:30am local

TV schedule and live streaming information

INDIA: TV - Star Sports 1/HD. Live stream - Hotstar

AUSTRALIA: TV - Channel Nine, Fox Sports. Live stream - Fox Sports Live

UK: TV - Sky Sports. Live stream - Sky Go