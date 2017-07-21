After Harmanpreet Kaur's Record-Breaking Knock, A Powerful Message From Her Mother

Harmanpreet's 3rd ODI ton was embellished with 20 fours and as many as 7 sixes.

Harmanpreet's 3rd ODI ton was embellished with 20 fours and as many as 7 sixes. ©

Harmanpreet Kaur's mother delivered a powerful message after her daughter's heroics for India in the semi-final against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday. "Girls must be empowered, shouldn't be killed in womb. The way my daughter made the country proud, other girls should also be encouraged," she told ANI after Harmanpreet powered India to a 36-run win over defending champions Australia in Derby. Harmanpreet's 171 not out was the highest score by an Indian player, male or female, in a World Cup knockout match. Amid the celebrations at Harmanpreet's home in Punjab's Moga, her father Harminder Singh said, "We want her to further excel, win the World Cup and make the nation proud."

Youngsters from the neighborhood have been dancing to the beats of Punjabi 'dhol' while the family has been busy distributing sweets.

"Right from her childhood, she has been playing cricket with boys. Her hunger for runs never dies and this is reflected in her strike rate," her sister said.

"Harman is always positive. On field she always behaves like Virat Kohli and is aggressive like him. However, off-field, she is quite calm and composed. Right from her early days, she treated Virender Sehwag as her batting idol and even bats like him," she said.

Harmanpreet, the Indian vice-captain, smashed a career-best 171 off 115 balls, leaving the Australian bowlers in a daze and helping India post an imposing total of 281/4 in a match reduced to 42 overs a side due to inclement weather.

The innings could well be termed as the best ever played by an Indian woman in the limited-overs cricket. This is also the second highest individual score in ODIs for India behind Deepti Sharma's 188 not out against South Africa earlier this year.

Harmanpreet's third ODI century was embellished with 20 fours and as many as seven sixes.

It was out of the world power-hitting by the girl, something that has made her a stand-out player for India.

The milestone from 51 to 100 was reached in 26 balls while she raced to 150 from 101 in mere 17 balls. The sixes flew from her bat with regularity as the Aussie bowlers had no clue as to what hit them.

(With inputs from agencies)