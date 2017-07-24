 
Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Offered DSP Post By Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Updated: 24 July 2017 11:04 IST

Captain Amarinder said the young girl had done Punjab proud with her superb performance that steered Team India to a semi-final victory and given a tight fight to England in the final match

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Offered DSP Post By Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday offered woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post in Punjab Police after her impeccable show in the Women's World Cup 2017. Praising the Indian vice captain, who hails from Moga district in Punjab, Captain Amarinder said the young girl had done Punjab proud with her superb performance that steered Team India to a semi-final victory and given a tight fight to England in the final match. He took to Twitter to announce this news. "Proud of @ImHarmanpreet, they gave an excellent fight to England in the World Cup final, would be happy to appoint her DSP if she desires," he tweeted.

Harmandar Singh, father of Harmanpreet thanked Punjab CM for the offer. "I thank CM of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh for job offer. Our daughters made us proud," he told news agency ANI.

Earlier, Captain Amarinder had announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh after her stellar knock in the World Cup semi-final against Australia. The Chief Minister lauded Harmanpreet's score of 171 not out of 115 balls in the penultimate match.

Harmanpreet smashed a career-best 171 off 115 balls in the last four game, leaving the Australian bowlers in a daze and helping India post an imposing total of 281/4 in a match reduced to 42 overs a side. The innings was even termed as the best ever played by an Indian woman in the limited-overs cricket. This was also the second highest individual score in ODIs for India behind Deepti Sharma's 188 not out against South Africa earlier this year. Harmanpreet's third ODI century was embellished with 20 fours and as many as seven sixes.The right-handed batswoman scored 51 runs off 80 balls in the final against England at Lord's.

 

Topics : India Women Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Harmanpreet had scored 171 not-out in 115 balls
  • India lost to England in World Cup final
  • She scored 51 runs in the final
