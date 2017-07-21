 
When Idol Virender Sehwag Wished Harmanpreet Kaur

Updated: 21 July 2017 22:39 IST

After Harmanpreet Kaur's amazing unbeaten knock which took India to the ICC Women's World Cup final, the batter was congratulated by her cricket idol Virender Sehwag.

Harmanpreet Kaur during her innings hit 20 boundaries and seven sixes. © Twitter

Harmanpreet Kaur must be a busy woman. Not only did her unbeaten 171 play a pivotal role in India beating Australia to reach the ICC Women's World Cup final on Thursday, but the 28-year-old is busy replying to all the best wishes that's been pouring in since her stunning knock. However, one wish stands out among the thousands though - the one from her idol Virender Sehwag. It's no secret that Harmanpreet idolised Sehwag growing up and often bats like him, hitting maximums at ease.  

After the former India opener wished Harmanpreet for her stunning knock in the semi-finals deeming it 'an innings of a lifetime', the women's all-rounder took to social media to respond, "Thank you Idol, @virendersehwag, It was pleasure doing what you have been doing over the years."

Sehwag immediately responded, "It's been a privilege and honour to watch you and the team, Harmanpreet. Wish you the very best for the finals on 23rd. Chak De India !"

In Sehwag's initial message, he had praised Harmanpreet's 'clean hitting' during her brilliant knock. Harmanpreet's massive 171 came off 115 balls. She had hit 20 boundaries and seven maximums during her knock. She had also scored her third ODI century.

Earlier Harmanpreet had written on her official Twitter handle that she was unable to respond to every wish individually but thanked everyone for the love and support. India will play hosts England in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

