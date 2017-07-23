'We Just Want To Play Good Cricket In Finals': Harmanpreet Kaur To NDTV

Mithali Raj and Co are on the cusp of creating history. The Indian cricket team is all set to take on England in the summit clash of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 at Lord's cricket ground, London on Sunday. If they manage to outclass the hosts, it will be the first time the women in blue will lift the World Cup title. India's run at the World Cup has been terrific so far. They've reached the final for the second time and are looking to win the trophy against thrice winners England. They've beaten teams such as Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia en route while specific members have gone on to make impressive records.

It was Harmanpreet Kaur's blistering knock of 171 not-out in 115 balls, that routed Australia in the semi-finals. Her knock, which included 20 fours and seven sixes ensured that India reach their second ever finals in the World Cup event. Speaking to NDTV, Harmanpreet said her team is confident and looking forward to the all-important final.

"We just want to play good cricket and win the match for our country, " she said adding," The team is very confident and everyone is looking very positive and hopefully we will do good in the finals."

Harmanpreet's innings in the semi-finals even drew comparisons with Kapil Dev's historic 175 against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup campaign. It was out of the world power-hitting by the girl from Moga district in Punjab -- something that has made her a stand-out player for India. The milestone from 51 to 100 was reached in 26 balls while she raced to 150 from 101 in mere 17 balls. The sixes flew from her bat with monotonic regularity as the Aussie bowlers had no clue as to what hit them.

"At that moment, I wanted to score for my country because that was the moment when we needed a good score . I thinking whatever I was thinking it was clicking. After scoring 281 runs, our bowlers and fielders did the job and won the game for us," she said.

India need to keep the winning momentum going to be able to lift their maiden World Cup. If they win, they'll only become the fourth nation to ever win the World Cup.