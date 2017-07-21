 
Watch: Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy Try Out Their Dancing Skills

Updated: 21 July 2017 19:02 IST

The duo was enjoying their little sideshow as Harmanpreet Kaur was in action against Australia.

Veda's cameo of 70 off 45 balls along with Mithali's century propelled India to 265/7 against NZ. © Twitter/@cricketworldcup

The normally serious Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj and team-mate Veda Krishnamurthy were obviously in a great frame of mind during the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia on Wednesday. While vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur was hammering the Australian bowlers around the park, Mithali and Veda, sitting on the sidelines, were caught in action and it seemed that Veda was explaining some dance moves to her skipper.

A video uploaded by the official Twitter handle of Women's World Cup (@cricketworldcup) shows them in a great mood, keeping time with the music being played between the overs. But they both suddenly realized that they had been caught on camera and collapsed laughing. Opener Smriti Mandhana too joined the fun.

India, who had started their tournament with four consecutive wins, stuttered a couple of times as they suffered defeats at the hands of South Africa and Australia in the league stages.

Despite the losses, India bounced back strongly against New Zealand in a virtual quarter-final and booked their semi-final place.

Veda's cameo of 70 off 45 balls along with Mithali's 123-ball 109 propelled India to 265 for seven in 50 over against New Zealand.

India play their second World Cup final against England on July 23 at Lord's.

Highlights
  • India beat Australia by 36 runs
  • Harmanpreet Kaur scored 171 off 115 balls
  • India will face England in final at Lord's
