Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup, India Vs New Zealand: Rains Stops Play, India 60/2 In 17.5 Overs vs NZ

Live cricket score, India vs New Zealand: The match is being played at County Ground, Derby.

When the India began their ICC Women's World Cup 2017 campaign, things looked bright and hopeful. They began with a fine win over one of the favourites, hosts England, and then scored wins of the Pakistan, the West Indies and Sri Lanka and looked on top of the world with four straight wins. Then the wheels began wobbling as they went down to South Africa and Australia, and now face a powerful New Zealand unit at Derby on Saturday in a must-win match if they want to keep their campaign alive. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live cricket action between India and New Zealand from Derby here.

16:12 IST: Play between India and New Zealand stopped due to rain.

Oh no... play has stopped and covers are coming on here in Derby.. we will keep you posted! #WWC17 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/a4idkDEsX6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 15, 2017

16:11 IST: Four! Full toss on the pads, Mithali gets the ball away for a boundary on the leg side.

15:59 IST: Four! Full from Tahuhu, Harmanpreet Kaur drives the ball beautifully for a boundary. 50 comes up for India.

15:57 IST: 15 overs done, India are 49 for two.

15:53 IST: Four! Wide from Rowe, Mithali guides the ball towards the boundary ropes.

15:50 IST: Four! Short and wide from Bates, Mithali slams the ball away for a boundary.

15:41 IST: Four! Short and wide from Suzie Bates, Mithali gets the ball away for a boundary.

15:39 IST: 10 overs done, India are 31 for two.

15:34 IST: Four! Full by Leigh Kasperek, Mithali drives it for a boundary.

15:29 IST: Out!! Hannah Rowe cleans up Smriti Mandhana for 13. India 21 for two.

15:20 IST: After the end of five overs, India are 15 for one.

15:14 IST: OUT! Lea Tahuhu strikes for New Zealand, dismisses Punam Raut for four.

15:11 IST: Four! Mandhana hits the first boundary of the match.

15:09 IST: And India are off the mark after 2.3 overs.

15:07 IST: Second over gone, India are yet to get off the mark.

15:03 IST: Brilliant maiden first over from Kasperek.

15:01 IST: Leigh Kasperek is opening the bowling for New Zealand.

15:00 IST: Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut are opening the batting for India.

14:35 IST: New Zealand captain Suzie Bates has won the toss and elected to field.

14:30 IST: Toss time!!

14:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the virtual quarterfinal clash between India and New Zealand. A win for either team will see them seal a place in the last four.

India are on the 4th spot on the points table as of now, but a loss would push them out of semi-final contention. At Bristol, they were defeated by a dominant Australia by eight wickets, despite a fighting century from Punam Raut, and a record breaking 69 from captain Mithali Raj. Whoever wins on Saturday will secure the last remaining semi-final spot with hosts England, South Africa and defending champions Australia already qualifying for the last four.