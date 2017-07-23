India Vs England, Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2017 Final: England Off To Flying Start Against India At Lord's

Live Cricket Score, Ind Vs Eng: India had lost the World Cup final to Australia in 2005

When India took on home favourites England in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup about a month ago, they had come into the tournament on a winning note. Not only had they won their last four ODI series, they had defeated South Africa in the final of the qualifier and the quadrangular series. But captain Mithali Raj had remained cautious. "We need to start fresh again in the World Cup," she had said. Cut the scene to a month later and India women are on the verge of making history. Come June 23, they will once again take on the home team they had beaten by 35 runs at Derby, but the venue this time will be Lord's. The India team's run at the World Cup has been terrific so far. They've reached the final for the second time and are looking to win their maiden title against thrice winners England. They've beaten tough teams such as Australia and New Zealand en route while specific members have gone on to make impressive records. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Final: Live Updates of India Vs England straight from Lord's, London

15:24 IST: 9 runs off Shikha Pandey's over. England 30/0 in 6 overs.

15:21 IST: FOUR! What a timing from Beaumont. She leans forward and sends Shikha Pandey towards sweeper covers.

15:14 IST: FOUR! Beaumont sends Jhulan towards square of the wicket. Perfect timing from her. England 15/0 in 3 overs.

The whole of Lord's joins in applause in memory of the late Rachael Heyhoe Flint. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/KC1zqSzYYP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 23, 2017

15:10 IST: 10 runs off Shikha Pandey's over. England 11/0 in 2 overs.

15:06 IST: Brilliant start from India. Just 1 run off Jhulan Goswami's over. England 1-0 in 1 over.

15:02 IST: Winfield and Beaumont are at the crease. Jhulan Goswami will open the attack for India. Here we go

15:00 IST: 105-year-old Eileen Ash, the oldest living former Test international, rings the five-minute bell at Lord's.

105-year-old Eileen Ash, the oldest living former Test international, rings the five-minute bell at the @HomeOfCricket! #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/J0KWKUKjSA — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 23, 2017

14:53 IST: Both the teams have arrived for the national anthems. What a moment at Lord's. Loud cheer from the crowd.

Out come the players for the national anthems! #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/HLMAiuhXHh — Lord's Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 23, 2017

Our girls always make us proud. Wishing them the best for tomorrow's finals.

Chak De India ! pic.twitter.com/mmrNJduJKE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2017

Wishing Team India the very best for tomorrow's final !!! #iccworldcup2017 pic.twitter.com/Yrwr6nB0at — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 22, 2017

The whole nation is behind and rooting for you #TeamIndia . It's a special day so enjoy every moment @BCCIWomen #WWC17Final — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 23, 2017

14:36 IST: Playing XIs:

England Women: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (wk), Heather Knight (captain), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

14:32 IST: TOSS: England opt to bat against India at Lord's

14:25 IST: Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned.

14:22 IST: Here's how India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wished Indian women's cricket team.

14:15 IST: Overall, the two countries have played 62 ODIs against each other. India have won 26, while England have emerged victorious 34 times and two matches resulted in no result.

14:05 IST: Since the inception of the Women's World Cup in 1973, India and England have met on 10 occasions. The England team leads the head-to-head record 6-4.

13:40 IST: On paper, three-time title winners England will be the favourites but India's performance in the tournament, especially knocking out Australia, has made them the team to watch.

13:25 IST: This will be India's second World Cup final, having reached the summit clash in 2005 where they lost to Australia at Centurion.

31:22 IST: On a high after a sensational semi-final win against world beaters Australia, the India are all set to script history when they take on three-time winners England.

13:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final between India and England at Lord's.

Though England hold a numerical advantage of having beaten India six out the 10 times the teams have met in the World Cup, one can't discount India's recent run in the tournament.

While Mithali crossed the 6000-run mark and also became the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs, Ekta Bisht and Rajeshwari Gayakwad's five-wicket hauls against Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively, have helped India's results immensely. While Smriti Mandhana's early knocks of 90 against England and a century against the West Indies propelled India's first two wins, she's failed to replicate the form since. However, the name on everyone's lips at the moment is that of Harmanpreet Kaur, whose stunning unbeaten 171 outclassed former champions Australia in the semi-finals. India need to keep the winning momentum going to be able to lift their maiden World Cup. If they win, they'll only become the fourth nation to ever win the World Cup.