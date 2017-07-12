India Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Captain Meg Lanning Leads Australia Charge vs India

Live Score, India vs Australia: The group stage match between the two teams is being played at Bristol.

Punam Raut notched up her second one-day international (ODI) century, while captain Mithali Raj scored a brilliant 69 to help India post 226 for 7 against Australia in their group match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 at Bristol. Mithali created history when she became the leading run-scorer in women's ODI cricket, surpassing England's Charlotte Edwards. Mithali also became the first-ever woman cricketer to cross the 6,000-run mark in ODIs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

20:34 IST: Australia captain Meg Lanning leading the charge against India as she is edging close to a victory.

20:25 IST: 30 overs done, Australia 140 for two, need 87 runs to win.

20:23 IST: Four! Coming down the pitch, Meg Lanning puts Ekta Bisht over the in-field for a boundary.

20:20 IST: Four! Making room for herself Meg Lanning guides Deepti Sharma for a boundary.

20:17 IST: Four! Outside off stump from Shikha Pandey, Ellyse Perry slams the ball for a boundary.

20:13 IST: After 26 overs, Australia 115 for two.

20:04 IST: Run-out!! Deepti Sharma provides India with the breakthrough as Beth Mooning departs for India.

19:57 IST: Four! Full from Poonam, Mooney drives it beautifully for a boundary.

19:50 IST: 20 overs done, Australia 86 for one, need 141 more runs to win.

19:41 IST: Four! Second boundary of the over for the Aussie women.

19:40 IST: Six! Huge maximum from Meg Lanning off Poonam.

​19:37 IST: Four! Full from Deepti, Mooney drives it for a boundary.

19:35 IST: Four! Low full toss from Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney hits its straight down the ground.

19:33 IST: Out! Poonam Yadav strikes, Nicole Bolton departs for 36.

19:30 IST: Four! Bolton sweeps Poonam Yadav for a boundary.

19:22 IST: Poonam Yadav introduced in to the bowling attack.

19:14 IST: Four! Short from Ekta Bisht, Bolton pulls it away for a boundary.

19:11 IST: After 10 overs, Australia are 34 for no loss.

19:05 IST: Mooney and Bolton slowly taking Australia ahead in chase against India.

18:57 IST: After the 6th over, Australia 18 for zero.

18:50 IST: Four!! Back-to-back boundaries from Mooney off Deepti Sharma.

18:48 IST: Four! Short from Goswami, Bolton pulls to get off the mark.

18:44 IST: Another maiden over from India. Australia are yet to get off the mark after the second over.

18:40 IST: Deepti Sharma introduced into the bowling attack.

18:38 IST: Maiden first over from Jhulan Goswami.

18:36 IST: Jhulan Goswami is opening the bowling for India. Beth Mooney and Nicole Bolton are opening the batting for Australia.

18:34 IST: Hello and welcome to the second innings of the match between India and Australia.

18:06 IST: INDIA 226/7 IN 50 OVERS AGAINST AUSTRALIA.

Punam Raut 106

Mithali Raj 69

Ellyse Perry 2/37

Megan Schutt 2/52

18:04 IST: Deepti Sharma comes to the crease.

18:03 IST: WICKET! Megan Schutt castles Sushma Verma for 6 runs. India 220/7 in 49.3 overs.

18:01 IST: FOUR! Much needed boundary for India. Shikha Pandey smashes Perry towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. India 218/6 in 49 overs.

17:58 IST: WICKET! BOWLED! Ellyse Perry castles Jhulan Goswami for a duck. India are losing their tail in quick succession. Australia have tighten the grip after Mithali and Punam's knocks. India 211/6 in 48.1 overs.

17:54 IST: WICKET! Megan Schutt removes Harmanpreet Kaur for 23 runs. Kaur comes down the track to attack Schutt but misses the ball completely. Healy does rest of the job behind the stumps. India 208/5 in 47.3 overs.

17:50 IST: WICKET! India lose their fourth wicket. Veda Krishnamurthy departs for a duck. Great piece of fielding from Schutt. India 204/4 in 46.3 overs.

17:49 IST: Veda Krishnamurthy comes to the crease.

17:47 IST: WICKET! That's the end of a fine innings from Punam Raut. Ellyse Perry ends Punam Raut's stay at 106. A loud cheer from the crowd for the Indian. Incredible innings. India 203/3 in 46.2 overs.

17:45 IST: SIX! BOOM! That's a monstrous hit from Harmanpreet Kaur. The right-hander bents on her knee and sends Jonassen over deep mid-wicket region.

17:38 IST: CENTURY! Punam Raut brings up her ton off 129 balls. India 187/2 in 44 overs.

What a knock!



Punam Raut brings up her second ODI #AUSvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/xMkW1Lg1rf — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 12, 2017

17:37 IST: FOUR! Punam Raut moves to 98 with a boundary towards sweeper cover.

17:30 IST: FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur comes forward and smashes Gardner towards long on. India 173/2 in 41.5 overs.

17:29 IST: Harmanpreet Kaur comes to the crease now.

17:27 IST: BIG WICKET! Kristen Beams ends Mithali Raj's stay at 69. An incredible innings from Mithali comes to an end. A loud cheer from the crowd for the Indian skipper. India 166/2 in 40.3 overs.

17:25 IST: 40 overs gone! India 164/1. Mithali Raj 68*, Punam Raut 88*.

17:14 IST: FOUR! Mithali Raj sends Gardner towards deep extra cover for a beautiful boundary. India 151/1 in 38 overs.

17:10 IST: Punam Raut batting on 78 and Mithali Raj on 56. India 141/1 in 37 overs.

16:57 IST: 33 overs gone! India 124/1. Mithali Raj 51*, Punam Raut 67*.

16:55 IST: FIFTY! India captain Mithali Raj brings up his 49th ODI half-century off 96 balls. India 118/1 in 32.3 overs.

16:51 IST: 100-run partnership comes up between Punam Raut and Mithali Raj.

16:48 IST: FOUR! Punam Raut comes forward and smashes Schutt towards long on. India 108/1 in 31 overs.

16:43 IST: SIX! Mithali Raj completes 6000 ODI runs with a huge SIX towards long-off.

16:37 IST: MITHALI RAJ BECOMES THE HIGHEST RUN-GETTER IN WOMEN'S ODIs. Incredible feat for Mithali. What a moment for her. She goes past England's Charlotte Edwards.

NEW WORLD RECORD!



Congratulations to #MithaliRaj on breaking Charlotte Edwards' record for most runs in Women's ODIs #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/AqHGZrDt3W — ICC (@ICC) July 12, 2017

16:30 IST: FOUR! Mithali Raj smashes the ball over bowler Ellyse Perry's head. Confident shot from the Indian captain. India 85/1 in 26 overs.

16:28 IST: 25 overs gone! India 79/1. Punam Raut 51*, Mithali Raj 23*.

16:26 IST: FIFTY! Punam Raut brings up her half-century off 74 balls with a boundary off Ellyse Perry. India 78/1 in 24.4 overs.

16:22 IST: FOUR! Clever shot from Punam Raut. She uses the pace and scoops the ball over wicket-keeper's head. India 73/1 in 24 overs.

16:17 IST: FOUR! Punam Raut comes forward and sends Gardner towards square leg for another boundary. India 67/1 in 22 overs.

16:16 IST: FOUR! Best shot of the day! Poonam Raut smashes Gardner towards deep mid wicket.

16:11 IST: FOUR! Full toss from Ashleigh Gardner. Punam Raut smashes the ball towards cover. India 55/1 in 20 overs.

16:05 IST: FOUR! Excellent shot from the Indian captain. Mithali drives Kristen Beams for a boundary. India 50/1 in 18 overs.

15:59 IST: A loud LBW appeal from Jess Jonassen. Umpire raises his finger. India lose Mithali Raj. Wait! The skipper has asked for a review. The decision is reversed now. Mithali Raj is NOT OUT.

15:53 IST: 15 overs gone! India 39/1. Mithali Raj 10*, Punam Raut 24*.

15:46 IST: FOUR! Mithali Raj cuts the ball nicely towards backward point. Excellent shot from the skipper. India 35/1 in 12.5 overs.

15:41 IST: 11 overs gone! India 27/1. Mithali Raj 4*, Punam Raur 18*.

15:34 IST: FOUR! Another beauty from Punam Raut. She finds the gap and drives the ball towards cover. India 25/1 in 9 overs.

15:30 IST: FOUR! Punam Raut takes a big stride and guides Schutt towards sweeper cover. What a shot from the right-hander. India 21/1 in 8.2 overs.

15:27 IST: Mithali goes on backfoot and jabs the ball towards extra cover region. India 17/1 in 8 overs.

15:20 IST: 5 overs gone! India 11/1. Mithali Raj 1*, Punam Raut 6*.

15:17 IST: Captain Mithali Raj comes to the crease now. Can she rebuild India innings after Mandhana's wicket?

15:14 IST: BIG WICKET! Ashleigh Gardner strikes, Smriti Mandhana departs for 3. India 9/1 in 3.2 overs.

15:12 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the India innings. Punam Raut guides Schutt towards deep mid wicket. India 9/0 in 3 overs.

15:08 IST: Another good over from Australia. Gardner concedes just 2 runs. India 4/0 in 2 overs.

15:06 IST: Ashleigh Gardner comes into the attack.

15:04 IST: Excellent start from Megan Schutt. Just 2 runs off her over. India 2/0 in 1 over.

15:00 IST: Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana are making their way to the middle. Megan Schutt will open the attack for Australia. Umpire says - Lets's play. Here we go.

STAT ATTACK: At Bristol, the teams batting second have won 3 out of 5 games in this World Cup. But, the last 2 matches at Bristol have been won batting first. What is your prediction for today's match?

India Women XI: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav

Australia Women XI: Beth Mooney, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (captain), Elyse Villani, Alex Blackwell, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Kristen Beams

14:33 IST: TOSS: Australia opt to field against India at Bristol.

14:23 IST: It's cold morning in Bristol. Both the teams - India and Australia - have arrived at the stadium. Toss is just few minutes away.

14:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and Australia.

India will hope their star player Smriti Mandhana fires against Australia at the top after failing to get going in her previous two outings. Mandhana scored eight runs against Sri Lanka and two against south Africa. Skipper Mithali Raj will also look to open her arms against Australia after scoring a golden duck against South Africa. In-form batter Deepti Sharma, who has so far scored 172 runs in the five matches will look to continue her fine run with the willow. In the bowling department, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht -- the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with nine scalps -- will look to put the brakes on the Australians alongside medium pacer Deepti Sharma and fellow spinner Poonam Yadav.