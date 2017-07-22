 
Rajeev Shukla's Congratulatory Tweet For Team India Goes Wrong, Gets Trolled

Updated: 22 July 2017 09:32 IST

Shukla, who has been associated with Indian cricket for several years now, was brutally trolled by the Twiterrati.

Rajeev Shukla is chairman of the Indian Premier League. © BCCI

Indian Premier League chairman Rajeev Shukla irked Indian cricket fans after he congratulated the India women's cricket team for making it to the Champions Trophy final instead of the World Cup final. Shukla's tweet, after Mithali Raj's side stunned Australia by 36 runs in the second semi-final on Thursday, was described as 'insulting' by some fans. "Congratulations to @BCCIWomen team for making it into the Champions trophy Final by beating Australia. Great knock by @ImHarmanpreet," he had tweeted.  The Congress MP then deleted the post and rectified his error.

India have the chance to alter the course of cricket history when they face hosts England in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

Since the tournament's inception in 1973 -- two years before the men's World Cup started - it has been dominated by England and Australia, with New Zealand, in 2000, the only other country to have won the event.

The final sees this year's edition come full circle, with India having upset the form book to beat England by 35 runs in the tournament opener in Derby on June 24.

"It isn't going to be easy for England," promised Mithali after her side's stunning semi-final win.

A 36-run victory over the title-holders was built on Harmanpreet Kaur's stunning 171 not out.

An innings full of correct yet powerful shots ought to have banished any remaining stereotypes about 'demure' women's cricket in general and the India team in particular.

Certainly there was nothing 'ladylike' about the fiercely competitive Kaur's angry reaction towards batting partner Deepti Sharma after almost being run out on 98.

For Raj and India pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in women's one-day international history respectively, this could be the last chance the two 34-year-olds have to win the World Cup.

But the significance of the day goes far beyond what it means to their cricket careers.

India's win in the 1983 men's World Cup final at Lord's turned the country on to limited overs cricket and led the world's second-most populous nation to become the sport's financial powerhouse.

(With inputs from AFP)

India Women Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India ICC Women's World Cup 2017
