ICC Women's World Cup 19 Jun 17 to 23 Jul 17
Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate Mithali Raj For Her Batting Record

Updated: 12 July 2017 20:00 IST

Mithali Raj made her ODI debut against Ireland Women at Milton Keynes on June 26, 1999, where she scored 114 not out.

Mithali surpassed former England skipper Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run scorer. © AFP

India captain Mithali Raj scripted history on Wednesday as she surpassed former England skipper Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run scorer in Women's One-Day Internationals (ODI) and also become the first woman cricketer to reach the 6000-run mark in ODIs. Mithali achieved this feat against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 league match at Bristol on Wednesday. She took 183 matches and in 164 innings to reach the landmarks. Prior to breaking this, Mithali had created another record of scoring seven consecutive half-centuries in ODIs. As the Indian skipper is shattering records in the on-going Women's World Cup, Twitter exploded with wishes for the Indian captain. Among those who congratulated was the men's team captain, Virat Kohli.

Mithali made her ODI debut against Ireland Women at Milton Keynes on June 26, 1999, where she scored 114 not out. With an average over 50, Mithali has 49 half-centuries and five centuries to her name.

Apart from her, Australia's Meg Lanning is the other woman cricketer with an average of over 50. Among Indian women players, the next highest average is just above 33 from Harmanpreet Kaur. At 16 years and 205 days, the right-handed batter is the youngest centurion in the history of women's ODIs.

 

Highlights
  • Mithali Raj becomes highest run-getter in women's ODIs
  • Mithali went past former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards
  • Mithali became the first woman cricketer to cross 6000-run mark in ODIs
