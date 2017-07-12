ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate Mithali Raj For Her Batting Record

India captain Mithali Raj scripted history on Wednesday as she surpassed former England skipper Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run scorer in Women's One-Day Internationals (ODI) and also become the first woman cricketer to reach the 6000-run mark in ODIs. Mithali achieved this feat against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 league match at Bristol on Wednesday. She took 183 matches and in 164 innings to reach the landmarks. Prior to breaking this, Mithali had created another record of scoring seven consecutive half-centuries in ODIs. As the Indian skipper is shattering records in the on-going Women's World Cup, Twitter exploded with wishes for the Indian captain. Among those who congratulated was the men's team captain, Virat Kohli.
Congratulations, @M_Raj03! Becoming the highest run scorer in Women's ODIs is a huge achievement. Also, superb knock today!— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2017
A great moment for Indian Cricket, @M_Raj03 becomes the highest run scorer in Women's ODI Cricket History today. Champion Stuff!— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 12, 2017
#MithaliRaj from reading books to went on to re write the record books... #INDvAUS #AUSvIND— Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) July 12, 2017
Mithali Raj becomes the highest run scorer in Women's ODI Cricket History today. Super achievement ! @BCCI @M_Raj03— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) July 12, 2017
Wonderful to hear that @M_Raj03 has become the all-time highest run-scorer in women's ODIs. Congratulations!— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 12, 2017
First to score 6000 ODI runs #MithaliRaj, you're a pic.twitter.com/P3O9okr2fn— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 12, 2017
A six to bring up six thousand. #MithaliRaj #GOAT #enoughsaid— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) July 12, 2017
From one record to another. Congratulations #MithaliRaj on becoming the first woman to 6,000 ODI runs! #WWC17 https://t.co/dojkIyiuYJ— ICC (@ICC) July 12, 2017
9-5-2017: Jhulan Goswami - became highest wicket-taker (189).— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 12, 2017
Today: Mithali Raj - became highest run-getter (5993*) in Women's ODIs#WWC17
Leading run-scorer in Women's ODIs: #MithaliRaj— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 12, 2017
Leading wicket-taker in Women's ODIs: Jhulan Goswami
????#WWC17 pic.twitter.com/qv45nAZVca
Congratulations legend Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 on becoming the highest run scorer in Women ODIs.All time great. Wish the team the best#IndvAus— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 12, 2017
Great achievement for @M_Raj03 becoming the 1st female player to 6000 runs & highest ever run scorer. @BCCIWomen holding both records #WWC17— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 12, 2017
Congratulations Indian run-machine @M_Raj03!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 12, 2017
Highest run getter in women's ODIs.
A true champion! #WomensWorldCup2017 #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/9d3K0yuvDI
Reaction from teammates as #MithaliRaj brings up 6,000 ODI runs! Take. A. Bow. ???? #WWC17 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FRGN3CMr5N— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 12, 2017
Mithali made her ODI debut against Ireland Women at Milton Keynes on June 26, 1999, where she scored 114 not out. With an average over 50, Mithali has 49 half-centuries and five centuries to her name.
Apart from her, Australia's Meg Lanning is the other woman cricketer with an average of over 50. Among Indian women players, the next highest average is just above 33 from Harmanpreet Kaur. At 16 years and 205 days, the right-handed batter is the youngest centurion in the history of women's ODIs.