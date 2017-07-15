ICC Women's World Cup 2017: From Virender Sehwag To Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Pour In For Indian Team

Accolades poured in from all quarters for the Indian women's cricket team after they thumped New Zealand to enter the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Saturday. Riding on skipper Mithali Raj's century (109) and left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad's (5/15) efforts, India steamrolled New Zealand by 186 runs to set up a semi-final date with Australia. Chasing India's challenging 265 for 7, New Zealand crumbled under pressure as Rajeshwari, playing her first match of the tournament, spun a web around Kiwis, claiming a five-wicket haul, to skittle them out for a meagre 79.

Twitterati was flooded with wishes and accolades just after India's resounding victory over New Zealand. Right from Virender Sehwag to Gautam Gambhir, they all congratulated the team on reaching the semi-finals.

Congratulations @BCCIWomen on the stunning win and making it to the semis.

Great effort from @M_Raj03 ,Veda and Rajeshwari.#WWC17 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 15, 2017

Well batted India! Well done! ??????

C'mon bowlers & fielders, it's your turn now, give it your everything ! ????#WWC17 #INDvNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 15, 2017

Congratulations @BCCIWomen - Indian Women's Team!

Best of luck for the semis, You have all our support! #WomensWorldCup2017 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 15, 2017

So proud of our @BCCIWomen 's team. Great all round effort and a huge victory .Wish the team good luck for the semi finals.#WWC17 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 15, 2017

Done Deal.

Rajeshwari Gaykawad has spun India into the semis in style. Another player stood up & got counted. Brilliant @BCCIWomen #wwc17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 15, 2017

Indian bowlers spin a Web around the NZ batswomen??Gr8 spell from

Rajeshwari Gaykawad??Congrats @M_Raj03 & to the entire @BCCIWomen #wwc17 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 15, 2017

Congratulations @BCCIWomen for the stellar performance to storm into the semis. What a way to book the berth! #INDvNZ 1/2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 15, 2017

What a mighty impressive performance by @BCCIWomen to reach the semis. Congratulations @M_Raj03 for her superb ton and to the whole team ???? pic.twitter.com/hGRH03dM5M — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) July 15, 2017

India look poised to get through to the business end. @BCCIWomen @M_Raj03. A clinical performance against the kiwis.??March on ladies?? — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 15, 2017

Rajeshwari was well assisted by off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2/26) while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav took one wicket apiece.

The semi-final will be played on July 20 at County Ground in Derby.