ICC Women's World Cup 19 Jun 17 to 23 Jul 17
Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: From Virender Sehwag To Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Pour In For Indian Team

Updated: 15 July 2017 23:27 IST

India thrashed New Zealand in the final league match to enter the ICC Women's World Cup semi-finals.

India thrashed New Zealand to enter the ICC Women's World Cup semi-finals. © Twitter

Accolades poured in from all quarters for the Indian women's cricket team after they thumped New Zealand to enter the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Saturday. Riding on skipper Mithali Raj's century (109) and left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad's (5/15) efforts, India steamrolled New Zealand by 186 runs to set up a semi-final date with Australia. Chasing India's challenging 265 for 7, New Zealand crumbled under pressure as Rajeshwari, playing her first match of the tournament, spun a web around Kiwis, claiming a five-wicket haul, to skittle them out for a meagre 79.

Twitterati was flooded with wishes and accolades just after India's resounding victory over New Zealand. Right from Virender Sehwag to Gautam Gambhir, they all congratulated the team on reaching the semi-finals.

Rajeshwari was well assisted by off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2/26) while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav took one wicket apiece.

The semi-final will be played on July 20 at County Ground in Derby.

