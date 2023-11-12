India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
46.5 overs (6 Runs) Six!
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shanked down the ground for a boundary and the 150 of the stand comes up between these two.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Takes pace off again and bowls it full and wide outside off, Shreyas Iyer tries to reach out and hammer it away but gets a big inside edge back onto the body. The ball rolls onto the off side and the get a single.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length over the stumps, KL Rahul looks to hang back and smash it across the line but miscues it badly toward mid-wicket for just a single.
46.1 overs (1 Run) The leg-cutter, on a good length around off and this one goes away after pitching. Shreyas Iyer stands tall and waits for it before easing it square through cover-point for a run.
45.6 overs (1 Run) A maiden World Cup HUNDRED for Shreyas Iyer and this has been a fine, fine knock. Banged in short again around off, Iyer swats it down to deep mid-wicket and gets across for an easy single. Iyer takes off the helmet and looks up to the heavens with the crowd roaring for him.
45.5 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper at 110 clicks, over middle and right around head height. KL Rahul does well to get on top of the bounce and pulls it down to deep square leg for a run.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, this is driven away through wide mid on for just another single and Shreyas Iyer now moves on to 99.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, slapped away toward deep point for a run.
45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cuts and cuts to perfection! Slower delivery, on a good length and outside off. KL Rahul waits on the back foot and uses quick hands to cut it late and just wide of the man at short third for a boundary.
45.1 overs (1 Run) This is banged in short over off, Shreyas Iyer looks to pull it off the front foot but mistimes it a bit down toward deep mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 46.5 overs, India are 359/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and Netherlands. Everything related to India and Netherlands match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Netherlands live score. Do check for India vs Netherlands scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.