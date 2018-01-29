 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

When And Where To Watch, India vs Pakistan, U-19 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 29 January 2018 12:48 IST

How to watch India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semi-final. Read all about live coverage and match action from Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand on January 30.

When And Where To Watch, India vs Pakistan, U-19 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India beat Bangladesh to set up semis clash against Pakistan © AFP

Riding on Shubhman Gill's gritty 86 and Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance, India on Friday thrashed Bangladesh by 131 runs in the quarterfinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup held at Queenstown. With that win, India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament on January 30. Earlier, three-time champions India thumped Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe to top Group B. While India face Pakistan in the semi-finals, Australia have already booked their spot in the final by beating Afghanistan in the other semi-final.

When will the under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan be played?

The under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan will be played on January 30.

Where will the under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan be played?

The under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand.

How do I watch under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan live?

The under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

What time does the live coverage of the under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan start?

The live broadcast of the under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan will start at 03:00 AM IST.

Where can you follow the under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan online?

The under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India U19 Pakistan U19 Prithvi Pankaj Shaw Hagley Oval, Christchurch Cricket ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat Bangladesh in the quarter-final
  • The semi-final will be played at Hagley Oval
  • Australia have already booked their place in the final
Related Articles
When And Where To Watch, India vs Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup Quarterfinal, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch, India vs Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup Quarterfinal, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
ICC U-19 World Cup: Unbeaten India Take On Bangladesh In Quarters
ICC U-19 World Cup: Unbeaten India Take On Bangladesh In Quarters
ICC Under-19 World Cup: Unbeaten India Face Bangladesh In Quarterfinals
ICC Under-19 World Cup: Unbeaten India Face Bangladesh In Quarterfinals
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 29 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.