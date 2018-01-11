Watch: How India U-19 Team Celebrated Rahul Dravid's Birthday

Former India captain Rahul Dravid turned 45 today, with his U-19 pupils bringing in his birthday in some style. Dravid, currently in New Zealand with the U-19 team for the World Cup, had cake smeared all over his face by captain Prithvi Shaw and the boys. Dravid, an epitome of class and poise, was the mainstay of the Indian batting for a very long time. Together with Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, Dravid was part of a quartet of players who possibly constituted the best middle-order in the business during their time. But irrespective of what he did on the field, Dravid was admired equally for being a gentleman off it. Several Indian cricketers, past and present, took to Twitter to wish 'The Wall'.
Dravid will be happy with the way his side performed in the first warm-up match ahead of the all-important tournament.
Riding on Bengal pacer Ishan Porel's brilliant bowling performance, India beat South Africa by 189 runs on Tuesday.
Porel was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 4 for 23 as India scored a massive 332 for 8 batting first.
Twin half-centuries by Aryan Juyal (86) and Himanshu Rana (68) helped India post a huge total as South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals in the tall run chase.