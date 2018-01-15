 
ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

U-19 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly Lauds Young Indian Pacers, Asks Virat Kohli To Take Notice

Updated: 15 January 2018 00:17 IST

The Indian pace trio clocked over 145 kmph consistently during their spells and left the Australian batsmen clueless.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti ended the match with figures of three for 29. © Twitter

Prithvi Shaw-led Team India commenced their U-19 World Cup campaign in style as they beat Australia by a huge margin of 100 runs. Winning the toss, Shaw elected to bat and led the Indian innings with a magnificent 94 off 100 balls, which helped his team post a massive 328 for seven in the allotted 50 overs. However, young Indian bowlers stole the limelight with their fiery pace and dismissed the Australians for 228. The Indian pace battery -- Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Ishan Porel -- generated raw pace and made the cricketing fraternity take notice. In a cricket frenzy country, where fast bowlers are a rare sight, this young trio coached by India cricket legend Rahul Dravid, sure do have a long way to go.

The Indian pace trio clocked over 145 kmph consistently during their spells and left the Australian batsmen clueless. Apart from generating pace, the seamers also maintained a consistent line and length.

Following their spell, former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and tagged India captain Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar and said that the three could be the quick prospects for India.

Apart from Ganguly, former India opener Virender Sehwag too uploaded a picture on Twitter, which shows the pace produced by the young bowlers.

Chasing a target of 329, Australia were done by Nagarkoti's serious pace, who bowled the fastest delivery of the day, 149 kmph.

Australia got off to a good start but could not stand tall in front of the Indian pace attack. Nagarkoti returned with figures of three for 29 while Mavi returned with figures of three for 45.

The trio's discovery has given the Indian side an upper hand in the game and will be interesting to see how they maximise their talent in the World Cup.

India will next play Papua New Guinea on January 16.

Highlights
  • India beat Australia by 100 runs in WC opener
  • Captain Prithvi Shaw scored 94 off 100 balls
  • Young Indian pacers stole the show
