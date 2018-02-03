 
ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

Under-19 World Cup: From Sachin To Sehwag, Wishes Pour In For Victorious India Colts

Updated: 03 February 2018 15:05 IST

With a fourth crown, India surpassed Australia in the race for most U-19 World Cup titles.

Under-19 World Cup: From Sachin To Sehwag, Wishes Pour In For Victorious India Colts
The team's performance was also a fitting tribute to coach Rahul Dravid. © ICC

Manjot Kalra emerged as the man for the big occasion, scoring a sublime 101 not out off 102 balls to guide India to their fourth Under-19 World Cup title after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final on Saturday. After the historic win, cricketers took to social media and applauded the Prithvi Shaw-led team's effort. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted a video message on his Twitter handle and wrote: "With great team work, big dreams work. Congratulations to our World Champions!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance".

With a fourth crown, India surpassed Australia in the race for most U-19 World Cup titles. Prior to the final, India and Australia were locked at three titles each.

Here's how other cricketers lauded the young bloods.

The team's performance was also a fitting tribute to coach Rahul Dravid, who finally got his hands on a World Cup trophy.

Under Dravid, the side had finished runner-up in the 2016 edition in Bangladesh.

India's previous title came in Australia six years ago when the Unmukt Chand-led team beat the hosts in the final.

The Virat Kohli-led side was victorious in 2008 while Mohammed Kaif was captain when India triumphed way back in 2000.

Highlights
  • India lifted their fourth Under-19 World Cup title
  • India beat Australia by eight wickets in the final
  • India had finished runner-up in the 2016 edition in Bangladesh
