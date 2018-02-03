Under-19 World Cup: From Sachin To Sehwag, Wishes Pour In For Victorious India Colts

Manjot Kalra emerged as the man for the big occasion, scoring a sublime 101 not out off 102 balls to guide India to their fourth Under-19 World Cup title after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final on Saturday. After the historic win, cricketers took to social media and applauded the Prithvi Shaw-led team's effort. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted a video message on his Twitter handle and wrote: "With great team work, big dreams work. Congratulations to our World Champions!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance".