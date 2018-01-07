Under-19 Cricket World Cup: India Well Prepared For The Tournament, Says Captain Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw said that their primary goal is to lift the coveted U-19 WC title.

Prithvi Shaw said that their primary goal is to lift the coveted U-19 WC title. © Twitter

Team India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw on Sunday said that his team is well-prepared for the U-19 World Cup to be held from January 13 to February 3 in New Zealand. He further added that the primary goal of the team is to return with the coveted trophy. The prestigious tournament officially got underway at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch with an impressive ceremony showcasing New Zealand's culture. The captains of the participating team received a traditional Maori welcome. New Zealand Cricket President Debbie Hockley, on behalf of the ICC and NZC, welcomed the teams to the tournament and told them to enjoy the tournament.

The captains emerge and receive a traditional Maori welcome as the #U19CWC welcome event gets underway in Christchurch! pic.twitter.com/6SWxSEfPRW — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 7, 2018

Prithvi Shaw said, "We've been here a week now, played a couple of games. Everything has gone well, the preparation of the team has been good. Our goal is obviously to win the World Cup but at the same time we are looking forward to our first game (against Australia on January 13), and let's see how the process goes."

The warm-up matches will start on Monday while the tournament proper will kick-off on January 13 with matches spread across seven venues in the cities of Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga and Whangarei.

We are at the beautiful Hagley Oval in Christchurch to welcome teams to the #U19CWC! pic.twitter.com/VJ7v7kkqx3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 7, 2018

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all the 16 participating sides and Christchurch Councillor Aaron Keown too.

The winners will be crowned in Tauranga on February 3.