U-19 World Cup: Shubman Gill Didn't Want To Be A Farmer Like Me, Says His Father

Updated: 31 January 2018 12:24 IST

India's Under-19 Batsman Shubman Gill's Father Was Elated As He Watched His Son Slam A Memorable Hundred Against Pakistan In The U-19 World Cup Semi-Final Yesterday.

Shubman Gill with father Lakhwinder © Mid-Day

India's under-19 batsman Shubman Gill's father was elated as he watched his son slam a memorable hundred against Pakistan in the U-19 World Cup semi-final yesterday. Watching Shubman on television also brought back memories for Lakhwinder Singh Gill. "My son did not want to be a farmer like me. He wanted to pursue his career in sports. My employees and I used to bowl at him everyday. He trains for four to five hours daily and never skips his practice sessions," Lakhwinder said from Mohali.

"We purchased a bowling machine and when we got tired of bowling to him, my son would continue with the bowling machine," he added. Lakwinder and wife Keart turned on their television sets in the wee hours of yesterday morning to watch their son play at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

"We watched the match from the first ball and were a little tense in the last over. However, we were confident about Shubman getting his century. His hard work has paid off. We are very happy with his performance. It was a big match against Pakistan and Shubman's mother is equally thrilled," Lakwinder revealed. The Gills have preserved all of Shubman's bats and his current willow will also find a special place in the Gill house.



