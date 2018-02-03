Highlights India vs Australia, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final: Manjot Kalra Leads India To Glory

Manjot Kalra smashed an unbeaten century as India crushed Australia by eight wickets to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup title at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. This is India's fourth Under-19 World Cup title. Chasing a modest 217 in the summit clash, India romped home in just 38.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. The 19-year-old Kalra slammed his century off 101 balls. Kalra became second Indian after Unmukt Chand to score a hundred in the U-19 World Cup final. (Scorecard)
Earlier, Jonathan Merlo made a solid 76 before the India's left-arm spin duo of Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy sprung into action, limiting the opposition to 216 all out. At 183 for four, Australia looked well on course to reach 250 in a high-pressure until the Indian spinners engineered the collapse with Jason Sangha-led side losing its last six wickets for 33 runs. Australia, who had little hesitation in batting first, were guilty of not converting starts into big partnerships. Merlo and Param Uppal (34) were involved in a 75-run stand for the fourth wicket before the innings' top-scorer shared 49-runs with Nathan McSweeney (23) to set the platform for a competitive total. However, the momentum shifted hugely into India's favour when Shiva (2/36) set up Sweeney to have the batsman caught and bowled, leaving Australia at 183 for five.
That is it from us then! End of a wonderful tournament and we have thoroughly enjoyed bringing it to you. Hope that you enjoyed it as well. We take your leave but before leaving, want to let you know that you could browse the tabs for scores from other international matches. A lot happening over the weekend. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
Right then! Complete domination from the outset. That has been Team India. They made a statement in the very first game, beating Australia by a huge margin and in every match since, they have stamped their authority. Things only look more than bright for their future. As far as Australia are concerned, won't say that it was a one-off night. The gulf between the two sides is really big and unless India themselves threw it away, it was always going to be difficult for the Aussies to win. But credit to them for making it to the final and putting up some fight. Sometimes you learn a lot from defeats, so this could shape their future in a nice manner.
Victorious Indian skipper, Prithvi Shaw says that he cannot express what he is feeling right now and is really proud of his side. Credits support staff and coach Rahul Dravid who have been working with them for the last 2 years. On Manjot Kalra's innings, he says that knock was special. Praises Shubman Gill for an outstanding tournament and also his pacers - Porel and Mavi. Thanks the crowd for its outstanding support.
Time for the Indians to get its medals.
Australian skipper Jason Sangha manages a smile. Says that he does not know what to say at the moment but is proud of his team as they have grown and grown as cricketers. Credits India for their win and wishes them luck for their future. On the positives for today, he says that his team really tried hard, giving 110 percent with both bat and ball but India were the better side. Praises the crowd for its support and hopes that the Aussies take this as a good learning curve. Is eager to go back home and take some rest. On the emotions in the group, he says that it is difficult to take those but as a captain, his side gave him whatever he asked. Again, praises India for outplaying them.
Now the Aussie team comes up for its medallions.
SHUBMAN GILL is the MAN OF THE TOURNAMENT. 372 runs at an average of 124 - a hundred and 3 fifties. Is all smiles and is very proud of his team. Says that they are very fortunate to have Rahul Dravid as their coach. On the advice, he says that Dravid only asked him to express himself and play his natural game. On the conditions in New Zealand, Gill says that he enjoyed them very much. Hopes that his form continues and he does well in future too.
Not surprisingly, MANJOT KALRA is the MAN OF THE MATCH. Says that it is a very great feeling and he enjoyed a lot. On the wicket, feels that it was a good one to bat on. Further adds that it is a great feeling to be a part of the victorious team.
Time for the main presentation now. The match officials get their medallions.
Here comes the man behind the success - coach Rahul Dravid. Calm and cool as ever. In fact, he gets irritated with the young blokes celebrating right behind him, into his ear. Is really proud of the boys and even the support team. Says that the effort put in the last 15 days has produced results. On the win tonight, Dravid says that it is a good memory but hopes it is not just one memory but one which defines the Indian lads for the rest of the careers. On the entire backroom staff, he says that they have been together for the last 14 months and the efforts that have been put in are tremendous. Is proud of the way the young kids put on their efforts on the field and it was really heartening to watch.