India Vs Australia Highlights, Under-19 World Cup Final: India Outclass Australia To Claim Record 4th Title

Manjot Kalra smashed an unbeaten century as India crushed Australia by eight wickets to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup title at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. This is India's fourth Under-19 World Cup title. Chasing a modest 217 in the summit clash, India romped home in just 38.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. The 19-year-old Kalra slammed his century off 101 balls. Kalra became second Indian after Unmukt Chand to score a hundred in the U-19 World Cup final. (Scorecard)

Earlier, Jonathan Merlo made a solid 76 before the India's left-arm spin duo of Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy sprung into action, limiting the opposition to 216 all out. At 183 for four, Australia looked well on course to reach 250 in a high-pressure until the Indian spinners engineered the collapse with Jason Sangha-led side losing its last six wickets for 33 runs. Australia, who had little hesitation in batting first, were guilty of not converting starts into big partnerships. Merlo and Param Uppal (34) were involved in a 75-run stand for the fourth wicket before the innings' top-scorer shared 49-runs with Nathan McSweeney (23) to set the platform for a competitive total. However, the momentum shifted hugely into India's favour when Shiva (2/36) set up Sweeney to have the batsman caught and bowled, leaving Australia at 183 for five.

13:24 IST: India beat Australia by 8 wickets, lift 4th Under-19 World Cup title

13:23 IST: CENTURY! Manjot Kalra brings up his century off 101 balls.

13:17 IST: FOUR! Harvik Desai smashes Sutherland towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. India need 7 off 79 balls.

13:12 IST: FOUR! Harvik Desai whacks the ball between mid wicket and long on for a boundary. What a shot from him. India need 16 off 87 balls.

13:09 IST: FOUR! Harvik Desai smashes Pope towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. India 194/2, need 23 off 92 balls.

13:02 IST: Indian fans are certainly enjoying the chase.

12:55 IST: FOUR! What a shot. Kalra smashes the ball over deep extra cover. India 176/2, need 41 runs to win.

12:49 IST: SIX! Manjot Kalra moves to 83 with a huge six off Lloyd Pope. What a shot from the left hander. India 165/2, need 52 runs to win.

12:43 IST: FOUR! Harvik Desai gets a thick edge and the ball races towards third man boundary.

12:38 IST: FOUR! Brilliant shot from Manjot Kalra. He stands tall and smashes the ball over point fielder for a boundary. He moves to 75 now. India 149/2, need 68 runs to win.

12:36 IST: 25 over gone! India 144/2, need 73 more runs to win. Manjot Kalra 70*, Harvik Desai 4*

12:30 IST: Manjot Kalra drills the ball down the ground for a single. India need 76 more to win with 8 wickets in hand.

12:26 IST: Harvik Desai comes to the crease.

12:24 IST: WICKET! Param Uppal castles Shubman Gill for 31 runs. India 131/2, need 86 more runs to win.

12:18 IST: FOUR! Manjot Kalra stays back and slashes the ball hard towards deep backward point for a boundary. India 130/1, need 87 more runs to win.

12:15 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Shubman Gill and Manjot Kalra.

12:14 IST: It's time for some leg spin. Param Uppal comes into the attack.

12:06 IST: FOUR! Shubman Gill sends the ball towards backward point. Sutherland isn't happy with this shot. India 116/1, need 101 more runs to win.

12:02 IST: FIFTY! Manjot Kalra brings up his half-century off 47 balls. India 110/1, need 107 more runs to win.

12:00 IST: FOUR! Stand and deliver. Manjot Kalra hits Zak Evans for a boundary. He moves to 49 now.

11:56 IST: 100 comes up for India in 15.5 overs. They need 114 more runs to win

11:46 IST: SIX! Second maximum for Manjot Kalra. Kalra smashes Pope over mid wicket region. 13 runs off Pope's over. India 86/1, need 131 more runs to win.

11:45 IST: FOUR! Shubman Gill smashes Lloyd Pope towards deep extra cover for a boundary.

11:42 IST: Shubman Gill is the new batsman at the crease.

11:40 IST: WICKET! Will Sutherland strikes, Prithvi Shaw departs for 29 runs. India 71/1, need 146 more runs to win.

11:34 IST: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Kalra. Outstanding piece of timing from him. Third boundary of the over. India 69/0, need 148 more runs to win.

11:33 IST: FOUR! Manjot Kalra sends Jack Edwards over the backward point for a boundary.

11:29 IST: WIll Sutherland comes into the attack. Manjot welcomes the pacer with a lofted shot towards cover. He will get 2 runs.

11:27 IST: 50 comes up for India in 8.5 overs. They need 166 more runs to win

11:24 IST: FOUR! Excellent timing from Shaw. He sends Hadley towards deep extra cover for a boundary. India 47/0, need 170 runs to win.

11:20 IST: Great hand and eye coordination from skipper. Shaw guides the ball towards third man for a couple.

11:18 IST: FOUR! Manjot Kalra smashes Zak Evans towards long off for a boundary.

11:11 IST: FOUR! Prithvi Shaw stays back and slaps the ball towards sweeper cover region for a boundary. India 31/0, need 186 to win.

11:10 IST: 3 runs off Ryan Hadley's over.

11:03 IST: Good news! Rain has eased off. Indian openers are set to resume batting.

10:41 IST: RAIN! It has started raining! Players are going off. Covers are coming on.

10:39 IST: SIX! What a shot from Kalra. He hits the ball from middle of the bat. The ball goes high and lands in the long off region. Excellent shot from him.

10:36 IST: Zak Evans to Prithiv Shaw. It's a NO BALL. Prithvi takes a single and gives strike to Manjot Kalra. FREE HIT coming up.

10:31 IST: FOUR! First boundary of India innings. Prithvi Shaw sends Ryan Hadley for a boundary.

10:28 IST: Zak Evans to share the ball from the other end.

10:27 IST: 4 runs off Ryan Hadley's over. India 4/0 in 1 over.

10:23: The floodlights are coming on.

10:22 IST: Hello and welcome back! India need 217 runs to win the title.

09:52 IST: ALL OUT! India bowl Australia out for 216 runs.

Ishant Porel, Shiva Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Anukul Roy claim 2 wickets each.

Jonathan Merlo scored 76 for Australia

09:45 IST: Ryan Hadley comes to the crease now.

09:44 IST: WICKET! Kamlesh Nagarkoti castles Zak Evans for 1 run. Australia 214/8 in 46.1 overs

09:41 IST: WICKET! Anukul Roy ends Jonathan Merlo's stay at 76 runs. Australia 212/7 in 45.3 overs

09:37 IST: Just 4 runs off Nagarkoti's 8th over. Australia 210/6 in 45 overs.

09:35 IST: Brilliant bowling from Nagarkoti in the death overs. He is not giving Merlo a chance to go over the top.

09:33 IST: India have been slightly off in the field today. One more run out chance missed. Shivam Mavi missed a brilliant chance.

09:29 IST: 200 comes up for Australia in 43 overs. Holt 4*, Merlo 71*

09:23 IST: Baxter J Hot is the new man at the crease.

09:22 IST: WICKET! Shiva Singh strikes again, removes Will Sutherland for 5 runs. Australia 191/6 in 41.3 overs.

09:18 IST: FOUR! Will Sutherland guides Shivam Mavi towards deep backward point for a boundary. Australia 190/5 in 40.5 overs.

09:16 IST: Will Sutherland comes to the crease.

09:12 IST: WICKET! Shiva Singh strikes, Nathan McSweeney departs for 23 runs. Australia 183/5 in 39.2 overs

08:56 IST: FOUR! Merlo smashes the ball towards backward square leg. Excellent boundary from him. Australia 167/4 in 35.3 overs.

08:38 IST: FIFTY! Jonathan Merlo brings up his half-century off 60 balls. Australia 151/4 in 32 overs.

Jonathan Merlo brings up a half-century off 60 balls - both his first fifty of #U19CWC and in U19 ODIs! #AUSvIND LIVE https://t.co/BU9XqVZ41U pic.twitter.com/KlmD4ohoVq — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

08:33 IST: FOUR! McSweeney finds the gap between backward point and short third man. Excellent stuff from him. Australia 148/4 in 31 overs.

08:31 IST: FOUR! Jonathan Merlo moves to 46 with a boundary off Abhishek Sharma towards deep mid wicket.

08:30 IST: Nathan McSweeney comes to the crease now.

08:26 IST: WICKET! Anukul Roy removes Param Uppal for 34 runs. Australia 134/4 in 28.5 overs.

WICKET! Anukul Roy breaks Australia's 4th wicket partnership, Param Uppal chipping back into the hands of the bowler for a simple c&b! Australia 134/4 after 28.5 overs. #U19CWC #AUSvIND LIVE https://t.co/BU9XqVZ41U pic.twitter.com/itN9nxa92j — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

08:19 IST: Merlo moves across and plays an excellent sweep shot for another boundary. Australia 126/3 in 26.3 overs.

08:12 IST: FOUR! Excellent shot from Merlo. He played a wonderful sweep shot towards square leg boundary.

08:09 IST: FOUR! Param Uppal sends Anukul Roy towards deep backward point for a boundary. Australia 110/3 in 23 overs. 50-run partnership comes up between Uppal and Merlo.

08:05 IST: 100 comes up for Australia in 21.2 overs. Uppal 22*, Merlo 19*

07:51 IST: FOUR! Uppal goes on backfoot and slashes the ball towards deep backward point for a boundary. Australia 84/3 in 17.3 overs.

07:43 IST: FOUR! What a shot. Uppal stays back and punches the ball through deep backward point for a boundary.

07:40 IST: 15 overs gone! Australia 72/3. Merlo 9*, Uppal 5*

07:34 IST: FOUR! Jonathan Merlo smashes Nagarkoti towards sweeper cover region for a boundary. Australia 67/3 in 13.4 overs.

07:29 IST: Param Uppal is the new batman at the crease.

07:28 IST: WICKET! Kamlesh Nagarkoti removes Jason Sangha for 13 runs. Australia 59/3 in 11.4 overs

Three down! It's captain Jason Sangha who departs, Nagarkoti finding the outside edge, Harvik Desai behind the stumps taking a brilliant diving catch! Australia 59/3 #U19CWC #AUSvIND LIVE https://t.co/BU9XqVZ41U pic.twitter.com/4J5a52WEr7 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

07:26 IST: FOUR! Sangha sends the ball towards fine leg for a boundary.

07:24 IST: Kamlesh Nagarkoti comes into the attack.

07:21 IST: Jonathan Merlo is the new man at the crease.

07:19 IST: WICKET! Ishan Porel strikes again, Jack Edwards departs for 28 runs. Australia 52/2 in 10 overs.

07:17 IST: 50 comes up for Australia in 9.3 overs. Sangha 6*, Edwards 28*

07:15 IST: Ishant Porel to Jack Edwards. 3 runs. Overthrows.

07:02 IST: FOUR! Another one from Edwards. He is on fire. He smashes Mavi over the mid wicket region for a boundary. Australia 41/1 in 6.2 overs.

07:01 IST: FOUR! Edwards sends Mavi towards long off. Excellent foot work from the Australian.

07:00 IST: Wicket maiden from Ishan Porel. Australia 32/1 in 6 overs.

06:58 IST: Australia captain Jason Sangha is the new man at the crease.

06:56 IST: WICKET! Ishan Porel gets the breakthrough, Max Bryant departs for 14 runs. Australia 32/1 in 5.1 overs.

06:54 IST: FOUR! Jack Edwards goes on backfoot and cuts the ball towards deep backward point for a boundary. Australia 32/0 in 5 overs.

06:52 IST: FOUR! Edge and boundary. Could have been an easy catch.

06:50 IST: FOUR! First boundary by Jack Edwards. He stands tall and smashes the ball towards long on.

06:49 IST: FOUR! Third boundary from Bryant. The Australian smashes Ishan Porel towards deep mid wicket.

06:48 IST: Huge support from Indian fans from the stands.

The atmosphere at Bay Oval is buzzing, and it's only just begun! #AUSvIND #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/mxLKTG7T50 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

06:44 IST: FOUR! Another boundary from Bryant. The right-hander stays back and sends Mavi through cover point. Australia 12/0 in 3 overs.

06:41 IST: Just 5 runs off Porel's over. Australia 6/0 in 2 overs.

06:37 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Bryant sends Porel for an excellent boundary. Australia 5/0 in 1.1 overs.

06:34 IST: Excellent start from India. Just 1 run off Shivam Mavi's over. Australia 1/0 in 1 over.

06:29 IST: Australia openers Jack Edwards and Max Bryant are ready to open. Shivan Mavi will open the attack for India. Here we go...

Here they go! Shivam Mavi is opening the bowling to Jack Edwards and Max Bryant! #U19CWC #AUSvIND LIVE https://t.co/BU9XqVZ41U pic.twitter.com/RQbSjxT3g9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

06:28 IST: Team India are in a huddle.

06:27 IST: Here's a look at the coveted trophy.

It's not long until someone will be lifting this trophy... #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/znAsIY9wa2 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

06:25 IST: Both teams have lined up for national anthems.

06:24 IST: Here's how cricketers have wished their teams ahead of the mega clash.

Super excited to cover the #U19CWC final tomorrow...an early start to the day. Let's hope that finally Rahul Dravid has his hands on the World Cup Trophy ?? #IndvAus @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 2, 2018

One of the most important games of your career. Every cricketer dreams of representing their country in a world cup final. You all have been exceptional so far, just keep up the momentum and go for the kill. #GetTheCupBackHome #Under19WC #INDvAUS @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/k5P2RagGgy — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 2, 2018

Good luck to the Australian U/19 team playing in the World Cup final against India today!! Soak it all up, enjoy the moment ???????????? — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) February 3, 2018

Wishing our boys all the very best for the #Under19WorldCup finals against Australia. Its been a great ride so far, just one step to go. My best wishes to Rahul and the boys. Come on India! — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 2, 2018

06:15 IST: Playing XIs:

India U19: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai (wk), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel

Australia U19: Jack Edwards, Max Bryant, Jason Sangha (captain), Jonathan Merlo, Param Uppal, Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Baxter J Holt (wk), Zak Evans, Ryan Hadley, Lloyd Pope

06:00 IST: TOSS: Australia captain Jason Sangha wins toss, opts to bat against India.

Australia win the toss and bat first in the #U19CWC final against India at Bay Oval, Tauranga!#AUSvIND LIVE https://t.co/BU9XqVZ41U pic.twitter.com/4a15rhCCDh — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

05:58 IST: It's TOSS time folks.

Team sheets swapped, coin picked, captains on their way out for the toss with Match Referee Jeff Crowe! #AUSvIND #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/M9fLDaf38E — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

05:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from the ICC World Cup 2018 final between India and Australia.