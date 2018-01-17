 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

India Under-19 Cricket Coach Rahul Dravid, Team Encourage Hockey Squad In New Zealand

Updated: 17 January 2018 19:46 IST

Rahul Dravid and his boys were present to cheer the Indian hockey team on during their four-nation match with Japan.

India Under-19 Cricket Coach Rahul Dravid, Team Encourage Hockey Squad In New Zealand
India U-19 cricket team encouraged the national hockey squad. © Twitter

The Indian under-19 cricket team, currently competing in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, on Wednesday attended the India hockey team's clash against Japan in the double-leg Four Nations Invitational Tournament along with coach Rahul Dravid. The U-19 team witnessed a superlative hockey performance as the hockey team thrashed Japan 6-0 in the opening match of the campaign. The official Instagram account of the Indian cricket team posted a photo of the squad with the caption "India U-19 boys in attendance to show their support for @TheHockeyIndia men who beat Japan 6-0 at Tauranga, New Zealand #U19CWC."

Dilpreet Singh (35th and 45th minute) and debutant Vivek Sagar Prasad (12th and 28th minute) scored a brace each for India.

Apart from them, Rupinder (7th) and Harmanpreet Singh (41st) also got their names on the scoresheet.

Appreciating Dravid's presence in the crowd, PR Sreejesh also took to Twitter and uploaded a photo with the caption "Great encouragement from the legend of cricket who was humble enough to drop in to support hockey.. thanks a lot rahul bhai @Im_Dravid ???? #arealsportsman."

The India hockey and cricket teams both started their campaign on a winning note. The Prithvi Shaw captained India beat Australia by 100 runs and Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the two group games and clinch a place in the quarterfinals. They play Zimbabwe in the final group encounter on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India U19 Rahul Dravid ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • U-19 India cricket team is participating in the U-19 WC in NZ
  • U-19 India cricket team cheered for the Indian hockey squad
  • Rahul Dravid accompanied the u-19 team to watch the hockey match
Related Articles
U-19 World Cup: India Firm Favourites Against Papua New Guinea
U-19 World Cup: India Firm Favourites Against Papua New Guinea
U-19 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly Lauds Young Indian Pacers, Asks Virat Kohli To Take Notice
U-19 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly Lauds Young Indian Pacers, Asks Virat Kohli To Take Notice
ICC U-19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw Stars In India's 100-Run Win Over Australia
ICC U-19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw Stars In India's 100-Run Win Over Australia
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 10 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.