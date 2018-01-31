ICC Under-19 World Cup: Ramiz Raja Wants Rahul Dravid-Like Coach For Pakistan

The India U-19 team brushed their opponents aside with commanding victories on the way to their sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup final. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ishan Porel, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti among others have dished out fine performances, which have got them recognition in the cricketing fraternity. Courtesy Gill's (102 not out) heroics with the bat in the semi-final, India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by a margin of 203 runs. Following their win, accolades poured in from former and present cricketers as they praised the team for an incredible victory. Among the wishes was former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja who not only hailed the team's temperament but also credited former India cricketer Rahul Dravid's role in unearthing talent.

Ramiz was not impressed with Pakistan U-19 team's performance after they suffered a humiliating loss in the semis and said that the youth cricket needs a Dravid-like coach.

"We need to have given someone charge for a proper time period like India has done with Rahul Dravid," he said.

However, the former Pakistan cricketers heaped praise on the Indian youngsters.

"I am impressed with the temperament shown by some of the Indian players. They have a fine find in Shubman Gill and others. Rahul Dravid deserves a lot of credit for preparing and grooming them so effectively," he said.

Ramiz said having someone like Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters.

"They learn such a lot from him not just about cricket but about everything else. How to conduct oneself, how to develop a game sense and so on," he said.

Ramiz said he was disappointed with the lack of batting talent in the Pakistan U-19 team.

"The way our players fielded and batted it wasn't pleasant to watch. I think in Pakistan we need a total revamp of our youth cricket system. The Cricket Board needs to pay a lot more attention to youth cricket," he said.