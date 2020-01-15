India's under-19 cricket team, under the captaincy of Priyam Garg, will look to defend the title when it begins the Under-19 World Cup 2020 campaign against Sri Lanka at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, on Sunday. India are placed in Group A and will face New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Japan, who will be making their first-ever appearance in any World Cup. India is the most successful team in the tournament, having won four titles till date, including the last edition in 2018, when the Prithvi-Shaw led team beat Australia by eight wickets in the final and remained unbeaten in the tournament. After playing Sri Lanka in their first group game, India will face debutant Japan in their next group match on January 21. In their final Group Game, India will face New Zealand on January 24. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League stage. The final of the tournament will be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on February 09.
India's Schedule:
India vs Sri Lanka
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 19, 1:30 pm
India vs Japan
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 21, 1:30 pm
India vs New Zealand
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 24, 1:30 pm
Quarter Final 1
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 28, 1:30 pm
Quarter Final 2
Willowmoore Park, Benoni - January 29, 1:30 pm
Quarter Final 3
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 30, 1:30 pm
Quarter Final 4
Willowmoore Park, Benoni - January 31, 1:30 pm
Semi Final 1
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - February 04, 1:30 pm
Semi Final 2
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - February 06, 1:30 pm
Final
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - February 10, 1:30 pm