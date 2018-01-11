 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018: Coach Rahul Dravid Asks All To Support Indian Boys

Updated: 11 January 2018 15:19 IST

The Indian team will take on Australia in their first match of the tournament on January 14.

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018: Coach Rahul Dravid Asks All To Support Indian Boys
Rahul Dravid is the head of the India Under-19 cricket team © Twitter

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid turned 45 today and wishes poured in for 'The Wall' across all quarters. As India under-19 team begin their World Cup campaign this Sunday against Australia, head coach Dravid has shared a special message for the cricket fans. He has urged the fans to come out and support the young brigade in a short video posted on Twitter by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"The under-19 team is very keen to show you their talent. We know you will be watching us. We know you will be supporting the boys all the way", the coach said in the 13-second video. 

"Ahead of the start of the #U19CWC, Rahul Dravid has a message for those supporting India at the @cricketworldcup", ICC had captioned the video.

Earlier, Dravid, currently in New Zealand with the U-19 team for the World Cup, had cake smeared all over his face by captain Prithvi Shaw and the boys. Dravid was one of the most treasured batsmen in the Indian team. He has amassed 13,288 Test runs, 10,889 ODI runs and 48 international centuries to his glittering career. Patience is a virtue and Dravid's perseverance on the pitch gives credence to this fact. His contribution to Indian cricket is nothing short of phenomenal and his humble demeanour has earned him respect throughout.

Three-time champions India, who finished runners-up in the previous edition, are in Group B alongside Australia, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Topics : Rahul Dravid Cricket ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Former India skipper Rahul Dravid turned 45 today
  • India under-19 team begin their World Cup campaign against Australia
  • He has amassed 13,288 Test runs and 10,889 ODI runs
Related Articles
ICC U-19 World Cup: Rahul Dravid's India Team Takes On Australia in Opener
ICC U-19 World Cup: Rahul Dravid's India Team Takes On Australia in Opener
ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018: An Opportunity Like Never Before For Future Stars
ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018: An Opportunity Like Never Before For Future Stars
Watch: How India U-19 Team Celebrated Rahul Dravid's Birthday
Watch: How India U-19 Team Celebrated Rahul Dravid's Birthday
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 10 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.