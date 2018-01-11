ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018: Coach Rahul Dravid Asks All To Support Indian Boys

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid turned 45 today and wishes poured in for 'The Wall' across all quarters. As India under-19 team begin their World Cup campaign this Sunday against Australia, head coach Dravid has shared a special message for the cricket fans. He has urged the fans to come out and support the young brigade in a short video posted on Twitter by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"The under-19 team is very keen to show you their talent. We know you will be watching us. We know you will be supporting the boys all the way", the coach said in the 13-second video.

"Ahead of the start of the #U19CWC, Rahul Dravid has a message for those supporting India at the @cricketworldcup", ICC had captioned the video.

Ahead of the start of the #U19CWC, Rahul Dravid has a message for those supporting India at the @cricketworldcup. pic.twitter.com/MXPaGSFiVp — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2018

Earlier, Dravid, currently in New Zealand with the U-19 team for the World Cup, had cake smeared all over his face by captain Prithvi Shaw and the boys. Dravid was one of the most treasured batsmen in the Indian team. He has amassed 13,288 Test runs, 10,889 ODI runs and 48 international centuries to his glittering career. Patience is a virtue and Dravid's perseverance on the pitch gives credence to this fact. His contribution to Indian cricket is nothing short of phenomenal and his humble demeanour has earned him respect throughout.