ICC U-19 World Cup: Twitter Toasts Rahul Dravid After India Brush Aside Pakistan In Semi-Final

The Indian team on Tuesday notched up a convincing 203-run win over Pakistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final. Riding on superlative performances by Shubman Gill (102*) and Ishan Porel (4/17), Prithvi Shaw's side posted 272/9 on the board and then bundled out Pakistan for 69 runs. While Gill and Porel's show was applauded, coach Rahul Dravid was thanked by fans for unearthing and nurturing talented young players. This is the second time Dravid has led India to an U-19 World Cup final. In 2016, India lost to West Indies in the final.