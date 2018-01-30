ICC U-19 World Cup: Twitter Toasts Rahul Dravid After India Brush Aside Pakistan In Semi-Final

The Indian team on Tuesday notched up a convincing 203-run win over Pakistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final. Riding on superlative performances by Shubman Gill (102*) and Ishan Porel (4/17), Prithvi Shaw's side posted 272/9 on the board and then bundled out Pakistan for 69 runs. While Gill and Porel's show was applauded, coach Rahul Dravid was thanked by fans for unearthing and nurturing talented young players. This is the second time Dravid has led India to an U-19 World Cup final. In 2016, India lost to West Indies in the final.
A comprehensive, surgical win for the Indian U-19 team against Pakistan! Gear up for the finals against the Aussies now! And must mention #RahulDravid for the wonderful job he is doing for the future of Indian cricket! #INDvsPAK #U19CWC— Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) January 30, 2018
The man who's turned the young guys into consistent and level-headed players. His contribution to developing India's next generation accentuates his legendary aura.— Vinayak Jain (@vinayak_jain) January 30, 2018
Love you #RahulDravid ?? pic.twitter.com/CIQJ1OgNzJ
What a complete one sided demolition!! Indian cricket future is in safe hands. Special mention for the coach Rahul Dravid. #INDvsPAK #U19CWC— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 30, 2018
Not a single point where we can say that team has got to work hard be it batting, fielind, bowling or anything. #RahulDravid sir deserves the standing ovation! ????#U19CWC #INDvPAK— ?? (@LoyalViratFan) January 30, 2018
Don't forget the man behind success of Indian under 19 cricket team. Who else ! The great Rahul Dravid . "The Wall" is still protecting Indian cricket. #U19WorldCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/wglljYDwSq— umang misra (@umangmisra) January 30, 2018
Rahul Dravid being made the mentor for these rising stars in our cricketing firmament, is the best thing, we had been witnessed in the recent history of our cricket-management.— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) January 30, 2018
All credit goes to Rahul Dravid sir...he find outstanding talent .... Rahul sir deserves for national award— Dr Aarmish parekh. (@PAarmish) January 30, 2018
Ahead of the India-Pakistan semi-final clash, Dravid spoke about U-19 players experiencing the flavour of such an occasion early on in their careers.
The great Rahul Dravid, India U19s coach, reveals what it's really like for an Indian to face Pakistan, on the eve of their #U19CWC semi-final showdown. pic.twitter.com/ZsrtyGStQa— ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2018
Gill, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.8 crore in the Indian Premier League players' auction, had hit a match-winning 86 in the quarterfinals against Bangladesh. He is the team's leading scorer with 341 runs.
The defeat was Pakistan's heaviest (in terms of runs) in a U-19 World Cup match.
For three-time champions India, seamer Porel grabbed four wickets for 17 runs while spinners Shiva Singh and Riyan Parag took two wickets apiece to rock the Pakistan run chase.
Pakistan were reduced to 20 for 3 in the eighth over with Porel removing their top three batsmen and they could not recover from there under a relentless attack from an Indian pace battery and a spin troika.
Only three Pakistani players could reach double-digit scores with Rohail Nazir hitting 18.
The Indians also fielded superbly with Shivam Mavi and Prithvi Shaw pulling off outstanding catches at fine leg and slip respectively.
(With inputs from PTI)