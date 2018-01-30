 
ICC U-19 World Cup: Twitter Toasts Rahul Dravid After India Brush Aside Pakistan In Semi-Final

Updated: 30 January 2018 12:00 IST

While Gill and Porel's show was applauded, coach Rahul Dravid was thanked by fans for unearthing and nurturing talented young players.

Rahul Dravid has now coached India to two U-19 World Cup finals. © ICC

The Indian team on Tuesday notched up a convincing 203-run win over Pakistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final. Riding on superlative performances by Shubman Gill (102*) and Ishan Porel (4/17), Prithvi Shaw's side posted 272/9 on the board and then bundled out Pakistan for 69 runs. While Gill and Porel's show was applauded, coach Rahul Dravid was thanked by fans for unearthing and nurturing talented young players. This is the second time Dravid has led India to an U-19 World Cup final. In 2016, India lost to West Indies in the final.

Ahead of the India-Pakistan semi-final clash, Dravid spoke about U-19 players experiencing the flavour of such an occasion early on in their careers.

Gill, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.8 crore in the Indian Premier League players' auction, had hit a match-winning 86 in the quarterfinals against Bangladesh. He is the team's leading scorer with 341 runs.

The defeat was Pakistan's heaviest (in terms of runs) in a U-19 World Cup match.

For three-time champions India, seamer Porel grabbed four wickets for 17 runs while spinners Shiva Singh and Riyan Parag took two wickets apiece to rock the Pakistan run chase.

Pakistan were reduced to 20 for 3 in the eighth over with Porel removing their top three batsmen and they could not recover from there under a relentless attack from an Indian pace battery and a spin troika.

Only three Pakistani players could reach double-digit scores with Rohail Nazir hitting 18.

The Indians also fielded superbly with Shivam Mavi and Prithvi Shaw pulling off outstanding catches at fine leg and slip respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

