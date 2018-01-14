 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

ICC U-19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw Stars In India's 100-Run Win Over Australia

Updated: 14 January 2018 15:59 IST

Shaw, though, missed out on a century by six runs as he was caught behind off Will Sutherland, son of former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland.

ICC U-19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw Stars In India's 100-Run Win Over Australia
Captain Prithvi Shaw slammed scored 94 runs for India vs Australia. © BCCI

Skipper Prithvi Shaw led from the front with a 94-run knock as India crushed Australia by 100 runs in their ICC U-19 World Cup opener. Shaw stitched together a 180-run stand with fellow opener Manjot Kalra (86) to power India to a challenging 328 for seven. Electing to bat, India rode on half-centuries from Shaw, Kalra and Shubman Gill.

Indian pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti then picked up three wickets each as the Australians were dismissed for 228 in 42.5 overs.

The Indian pace trio of Mavi, Nagarkot and Ishan Porel clocked over 145 km per hour during their spells. An injury to Porel was the cause cause of concern for the Indians.

Excellent all-round performance by Jack Edwards was the only bright spark for Australia.

Edwards returned figures of 4/65 with his right-arm medium pace and was the only Australian who stood up to the Indian bowlers, posting a 90-ball 73 before being bowled by left-arm spinner Anukul Roy.

The Indians dominated proceedings from the moment skipper Shaw won the toss.

Shaw led from ther front, scoring 94 runs in a 100-ball innings which contained eight boundaries and a couple of sixes.

He did, however, go through a moment of anxiety when he was caught behind off Will Sutherland's bowling. But television replays revealed that Sutherland had overstepped.

Shaw received a second reprieve, again off Sutherland's bowling, when he mistimed a pull only to be caught at deep backward square.

The Indian captain was, however, dismissed off the very next ball when he was caught by Baxter Holt on the off-side.

Fellow opener Manjot Kalra gave his skipper excellent support from the other end with a 99-ball 86 which included 12 boundaries and a six.

They put together an opening stand of 180 runs to gift a strong foundation to the Indian innings.

This was the highest opening partnership for India in any U19 World Cup and their second highest for any wicket.

Shubman Gill then hammered home the advantage with 63 runs off 54 balls with six boundaries and a six.

Abhishek Sharma provided a late flourish to the Indian innings with an 8-ball 23.

Except for Edwards, the rest of the the Australian bowlers had a forgettable day although off-spinner Param Uppal was economical over his eight overs with figures of 1/35.

The Indian total was the highest ever by any team against Australia in an U19 World Cup.

In reply, Australia were given a steady start as Edwards and Max Bryant produced an opening stand of 57 runs in 14 overs before the latter was caught at extra cover off Nagarkoti's bowling.

The former champions then lost wickets at regular intervals as the Indian bowlers started to dominate.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics : Cricket ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 India U19 Australia U19
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Captain Prithvi Shaw scored 94
  • India beat Australia by 100 runs
  • Nagarkoti picked up 3 wickets for India
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Feels Like We Are Bowling In India, Says Morne Morkel On Centurion Pitch
India vs South Africa: Feels Like We Are Bowling In India, Says Morne Morkel On Centurion Pitch
India vs South Africa: Game Still In Balance If We Can Get Early Wickets, Says Jasprit Bumrah
India vs South Africa: Game Still In Balance If We Can Get Early Wickets, Says Jasprit Bumrah
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Madhya Pradesh Beat Railways, UP Edge Vidarbha
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Madhya Pradesh Beat Railways, UP Edge Vidarbha
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 10 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.