ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

ICC U-19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw Sends Heartfelt Message To Legend, Coach Rahul Dravid

Updated: 05 February 2018 12:35 IST

Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Dravid guided the Indian Under-19 team to a record 4th ICC World Cup title.

ICC © Under-19 India captain Prithvi Shaw and coach Rahul Dravid pose with the trophy

Two days after the India Under-19 team lifted the ICC World Cup title for a record fourth time, skipper Prithvi Shaw took to social media, thanking everyone for their continuous support. Leading his list was team coach and former batting great Rahul Dravid. Shaw posted a heartfelt message on his official Instagram account. "I would like to take a moment to thank all of you for your continuous support towards team INDIA and the infinite love and blessings that you sent across. I really feel honoured to have captained a miraculous team like this which is more like a family to me and without them this wouldnt have been possible," Shaw wrote.

There was special mention for coach Dravid as Shaw called him a legend. "And having Rahul sir as our mentor is no less than an icing on the cake. Every word from him made a difference in me as a person and as a player. LEGEND HE IS. And how can one forget the support staff who always work whole heartedly behind the scenes. Self esteem and teamwork brought us to this glory. Thank you all for supporting throughout ICCWORLDCUP2018 #CHAMPIONS", he added.

Shaw on Saturday joined the likes of Mohammad Kaif (2002), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012) in leading India to the U-19 World Cup title. The Shaw-led team remained unbeaten as they brushed aside their opponents in the final by eight wickets to bring the coveted trophy back to India.

Chasing a modest 217 in the summit clash, India romped home in just 38.5 overs.

