ICC U-19 World Cup: Lloyd Pope Claims Best Ever Bowling Figures, Takes Australia Into Semis

Spinner Lloyd Pope marked the best bowling figures in the history of Under-19 World Cup as Australia Under-19 cricket team pulled up an emphatic victory against England in the Super League Quarterfinal of the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Tuesday. With this victory, Australia colts have entered the semi-finals of the quadrennial event.

With the spectacular figures of 8 for 35, the 18-year-old Pope surpassed his teammate Jason Ralston to become the bowler with the best bowling figures in the history of the tournament. Ralson was dominating the chart with figures of 7 for 15 against Papua New Guinea earlier in the in the ongoing competition. But just after three days, his team-mate Pope comfortably overtook him.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi was the first bowler to take five or more wickets in the 2018 edition. He achieved the feat against Ireland.

Electing to bat first, Australia were bowled out for 127 in 33.3 overs with skipper Jason Sangha waging a valiant battle. Sangha struck seven fours during his 91-ball 58 and was the ninth man out.