The first match of World Cup 2019 will be played in on May 30 between hosts England and South Africa but the tournament actually kick-starts tonight with a opening ceremony at The Mall, in front of Buckingham Palace in central London. International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket's governing body, has planned a gala event before the actual start of the tournament and the members of British Royal Family are also expected to attend the party. ICC's official website has not detailed out what should we expect but instead asked viewers to be ready for a surprise. For now we all can only speculate about the events. The live coverage of the opening party will start at 09:30 pm IST and we will bring to you the live updates. So stay tuned! England launch the World Cup on Thursday as favourites to bludgeon their way to victory for the first time but will fear a Virat Kohli-inspired India and a hungry Australia. Reigning champions Australia, who won their fifth title in 2015, are boosted by the returns of star batsmen Smith and David Warner after both served bans for their role in a ball-tampering scandal. New Zealand and South Africa will also harbour hopes of World Cup glory in the 10-team tournament, in which each side will play all the others to decide the semi-finalists.