West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. That is all we have from this game. On Friday, 05th November 2021, we have two more games lined up for you. The first game sees the clash between New Zealand and Namibia at 2 pm local (10 am GMT), which will be followed by the battle between India and Scotland at 6 pm local (2 pm GMT). Do join us for all the action. Cheers!
Dasun Shanaka, captain of Sri Lanka says that it's a very good victory and these youngsters have been working really hard. Hails the performances of Pathum and Charith and the bowling was on spot as well. Mentions that Asalanka and Nissanka both have great potential and have a long career ahead of them and wherever they play, they'll have a special place in that team. Adds that the team is going in the right decision at the moment and the fans have been supporting us whether we win or lose and he would like to thank the fans for their unconditional support. About Hasaranga, he says that Wanindu is a special talent and they need to protect him and he's a superstar for world cricket.
Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, says that they were below par as in this type of crucial match they have to perform well. Says that Sri Lanka batted smartly. Says that Hetmyer batted brilliantly and that is what he is known for. Adds that their idea was to explode in the end. Says that their batting has been inconsistent and their experienced guys have not done well. tells that the players are hurt and did not see this coming but have to face the reality.
Charith Asalanka, is the Man of the Match, he says that it's always good to have a half-century and a match winning knock for his country and is always happy to do that. Mentions that before this World Cup, he hadn't played much T20 cricket and learned a lot by asking the senior players. Adds that he has worked really hard for five years and it has paid off and will look to do his best for the country. He ends by thanking the Sri Lankan fans in their native language.
Just the two batters managed to score above 10, Pooran and Hetmyer. That is not what you need chasing a big total. They needed more contributions from the likes of Gayle, Lewis, Pollard and Russell but the 4 just contributed for 11. That has been the story though so far for the Windies, their batting has let them down in this tournament and in this game, they were quite under par in all departments.
It was the batters who did the job earlier on, the likes of Nissanka, Asalanka and a cameo from Shanaka took them close to 200. The bowlers then continued the momentum, they got two early as Fernando was brilliant with the new ball. Then there was a quick fire stand between Chase and Pooran but once the former fell after the Powerplay, the Lankan spinners squeezed the runs. The run rate needed was always increasing and everytime Windies looked to break the shackles, they lost a wicket. Except for Theekshana, every body had a wicket atleast but the spinners were very economical.
Quite a convincing win for Lanka in the end and that ends the hopes of the Windies for making it through to the semis. The chance for them going through was very slim but it is now all over. Sri Lanka on the other hand, end their tournament on a high.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! A length ball, on off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it straight back and hits his fellow partner. The ball ricochets on the leg side and they take a single. SRI LANKA WIN BY 20 RUNS.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY! A full ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer tries to push but gets an inside edge past short fine leg for a boundary.
19.4 overs (0 Run) On middle. Shimron Hetmyer hits it back to the bowler.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is good striking from Hetmyer, whatever the case! A length ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer stands tall and hammers it over extra cover for a biggie.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A low dipping full toss, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer carves it to point.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer heaves it to deep mid-wicket and takes a couple.
It's going to be Dushmantha Chameera to close out the match.
18.6 overs (1 Run) BYE! A length ball, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer fails to cut it but runs across for a quick bye. Keeps the strike for the final over. 34 needed.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Shimron Hetmyer is furious with himself! A length ball, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer whacks it back onto his pads.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! West Indies are still in there, hanging on a small thread though! A low full toss, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer thumps it through covers for a boundary.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back! Full again, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer hangs back and powers it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just beats long on! A full ball, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer lofts it towards long on where the fielder leaps but fails to catch it. The ball goes through his hands over the ropes.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Shimron Hetmyer misses his pull.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Shimron Hetmyer smashes it down to long on. Denies a single.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? It's going to be Chamika Karunaratne.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A really good over from Chameera! 52 needed in the last two now! A yorker outside off, this is hit down to long off for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Hetmyer would feel he missed out there! This is a slower one outside off. Hetmyer swings across the line but misses.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Akeal plays it through covers for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! A full toss on middle, this is hit back hard twards the bowler who moves out of the way. The long on is quite straight so just the one.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powers it to the fence! This is fuller and outside off, Hetmyer hammers it wide of the fielder at long off. Boundary. Fifty up for him. He is not celebrating as he knows he has to perform a miracle here.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Well wide outside off, Hetmyer leaves it alone. Not wided as the umpire says he had moved across.
Akeal Hosein is in at number 10. Also, Dushmantha Chameera (2-0-21-1) comes back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bravo now walks back and Hasaranga has another one. What a spell from him. 4-0-19-2 his figures. Bravo comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. The ball lands and then turns back in. Goes between bat and pad and Bravo looks to go downtown and hits the stumps.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Need more of these on the last two balls of this over! Shorter and outside off, Hetmyer powers it through covers. This one races away to the fence.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Bravo comes down the track but gets a little too close to the pitch of the ball, he hits it down to long off for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) The sweep, it goes through square leg for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Hetmyer pushes it to covers.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! 66 needed in 24. Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! A low full toss on off, this is driven through covers for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Really good delivery! Full and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Way too short now. It goes well over the batter's head. Bravo lets it be. The keeper fails to take it cleanly. A bye taken.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off again, Hetmyer slaps it through covers but only for one. Singles won't do it for the Windies.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off, wanting the batter to hit towards the long side. Bowls it very wide. Left alone.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The height is fine and Holder now has to walk back! He should have put that away! Shanaka gets a wicket of a full toss. It is on middle, he looks to heave it but it goes off the splice of the bat towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs in and takes it with a slide. Holder feels it is a no ball. The umpires take it upstairs with the soft signal being OUT! Replays show it is below the waist height. Six and out then for Holder.
Dwayne Bravo comes in at number 9.
The umpires are checking for a No Ball for height. Was it above waist height? If not, then it's another nail in the Windies coffin. The third umpire is satisfied with the height and deems the catch to be a fair one. OUT!
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure getting to Shanaka. This is down the leg side. Holder looks to flick but misses. Wided.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACK! That is just the start the Windies needed. 74 in 29 now. They need to make this over a huge one. This is right in the slot. Full and on middle, it is lofted nicely down the ground and over the fence.
