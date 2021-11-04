West Indies vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
The target is a big one, Windies do have the fire power but the batting has not come to the fore so far. This is a must-win game. Will they do so tonight? Lanka have the quality to defend this. Their bowlers have also been in form. A good second essay awaits.
Charith Asalanka says that he is very pleased with the team's performance, they have a big total on board and now they have to defend it. Adds that the total is above par as they were thinking about 170. Mentions that Nissanka was brilliant and even Dasun did a brilliant job in the end. Asalanka smiles as he becomes the top-scorer in the tournament. Adds that the surface is good to bat on and as a tip for the bowlers, asks them just to bowl straight and bowl good lines.
The bowling was not at its best for the Windies here. There were far too many extras bowled and there were far too many boundary balls. Russell was the pick but the others took a real pounding. The fielding too was not the best and this is surely not what Pollard would have thought of after electing to bowl.
What a performance with the bat by Sri Lanka! They have actually saved their best for the last! The Lankans will be very pleased with where they stand in the game at the moment. The start was not the best though as they once again lost Perera early but Nissanka and Asalanka steadied the ship. They took Lanka on top with a brilliant partnership. Both scored half tons before the opener fell. Asalanka though continued along with Shanaka and the two formed another good partnership, capitalized on the foundation that was built and Sri Lanka have got to a very good total.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! A good ultimate over from Ravi Rampaul! A low full toss, on the pads. Chamika Karunaratne misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to square leg and the batters take a couple. SRI LANKA END AT 189/3.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle. Shanaka tries to scoop it but toe ends it towards cover. A single.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Another full ball, following the batter down the leg side. Shanaka skips down and turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, heaved to long on for a single.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Yorker ball, on middle. Chamika Karunaratne squeezes it out to mid on and takes a couple of runs.
19.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A full ball, targeting the pads. Shanaka misses his flick. The ball takes the pad and rolls to short fine leg.
Ravi Rampaul (3-0-31-0) has been entrusted to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker, on middle. Shanaka jams it out to the off side and takes the single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle. Shanaka misses his pull.
Chamika Karunaratne is the new man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A fantastic innings from Charith Asalanka comes to an end. A short ball, on middle. Charith Asalanka tries to pull but does not middle it. Hits it high and towards square leg. Shimron Hetmyer runs in from the deep and takes a good diving catch.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second of the over! A full ball, outside off. Asalanka lofts it over cover and well wide of long off for a boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Comes over the wicket now. Full and outside off, dragged to square leg for a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation from Shanaka! Russell comes 'round the wicket and bowls a full on middle. Shanaka steps across and paddle scoops it over the keeper's head for a boundary. Made it look so easy.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? It's going to be Andre Russell.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A full ball, on middle. Asalanka lofts it nicely and wide of long on for a boundary. Superb batting.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on middle, was a slower ball. Shanaka is too early to his flick and gets an inside edge onto the pads, to point and a single is taken.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, full and outside off. Charith Asalanka tries to go big but mistimes it and the ball drops safely towards the point region. A single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hat-Trick of extras now! Comes around the wicket and spills it wide outside off. Asalanka tries to slash at it but misses.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! AGAIN! A full ball, slanting way outside off and this is left alone for a wide.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure clearly on Bravo! A full ball, way outside off. Left alone.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight down the ground! A full ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka hammers it straight down the ground for a biggie.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Shanaka shuffles across and lofts it softly to long off for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka works it to the square on the off side for a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 150 up for Sri Lanka! This was full and outside off. Dasun Shanaka comes down the track and toe ends it past the diving keeper to the third man fence. 16 coming of the over. An expensive spell from Jason Holder though.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and way outside off. Shanaka knocks it to deep cover and collects a couple.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, flicked down to long on for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A slight fumble at mid off and a single is stolen! A full ball, on off. Shanaka smashes it to mid off where the fielder fumbles to carry it. A single.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DROPPED! Hard chance though! A full ball, outside off. Dasun Shanaka heaves it to deep mid-wicket. Roston Chase there, mistimes his jump and palms the ball over the ropes for a maximum.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Nothing favoring West Indies right now! A full ball, way outside off. Dasun Shanaka tries to play it across the line but fails to connect.
Jason Holder (3-0-21-0) to bowl out.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka cuts it to point for a quick single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Charith Asalanka! Brilliant innings from him and he celebrates by flexing his biceps! A length ball, on off, tapped to point for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Have to reload it! A full ball, angling way outside off. Asalanka goes after it but misses and it is given as a wide.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball yet again, full and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Asalanka drives it to extra cover for a single.
The skipper, Dasun Shanaka comes in at number 4.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Slower ball does the trick and West Indies finally get the breakthrough! A slower ball, full and angling around leg. Pathum Nissanka had to generate all the power here but he fails to do it as he hits it towards cow corner where Shimron Hetmyer takes a good catch. West Indies will look to build on this.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Now a slower ball, outside off, pushed to extra cover for one.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, slanting outside off. Charith Asalanka gets low and looks to drive but misses.
Dwayne Bravo (2-0-20-0) is back into the attack.
