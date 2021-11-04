West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over from Nicholas Pooran! Chameera goes wide outside off and Pooran lifts this one over extra cover and picks up another boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Pooran gets away with that! Chameera bangs one in, around the leg stump. Nicholas Pooran looks to pull but the ball comes on a bit quicker and he ends up getting a top edge, just wide of the fielder at mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball, on off and at 144 kph. This one jags back in a bit and Chase again with a firm push back to the bowler. The ball hits Chameera on the shin and goes onto the off side. They get a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. this is punched off the back foot towards mid on.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Roston Chase is off the mark with a nicely controlled shot. Length ball, around off and thsi one doesn't bounce much. Chase hops and just opens the face off the bat and dabs it down, past the slip fielder and into the third man fence.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, on off and skidding on. Chase plays it towards covers.
Dushmantha Chameera is into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A third dot in a row to end the over. Fernando goes full again and Pooran drives it straight to mid off. 15 off the over, a big one for West Indies.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full toss, curving in on middle stump. Pooran blocks it back to the bowler.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Very full, on middle and drilled to mid off.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and wide, Pooran throws his hands at it. He ends up slicing it over short third man and gets another boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! More misery for Binura Fernando. Last over went his way, this one not so much. A length ball, on off and Pooran taps it towards point. A no ball is called as the bowler oversteps. Free hit to follow.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! Nicholas Pooran take full advantage of the life he just got. In the slot, around off and Pooran swings freely through the line. He holds his shape and dispatches it well over the long on fence.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dropped! Fernando almost had his third. Down the leg side, Pooran whips it straight to short fine leg. Maheesh Theekshana drops another catch and also palms this one over. The ball ends up in the fence.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full, on off and pushed firmly by Chase. The bowler gets a hand on it as the ball goes to mid off.
2.5 overs (3 Runs) Sliding onto the leg stump, Pooran just flicks it past short fine leg. Charith Asalanka gives the chase and dives in at the last moment to pull it back in. The replay shows that Asalanka did well and ends up saving a run for his team.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) On middle and worked through the mid-wicket region. Pooran wants two and gets there in the end with ease.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Dropped! A difficult chance but should have been taken. A touch shorter and Pooran rocks back to punch it straight over the bowler's head. Maheesh Theekshana sticks out his left hand but the reaction time is too low, ends up spilling it.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classical cover drive from Nicholas Pooran. Fullish ball, on off and stroked through covers for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Quicker one, on off and skidding on. Pooran makes room, looking to cut but misses.
Roston Chase walks out to the middle.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Chopped on! Binura Fernando with a double blow in his very first over! Good-length ball, around off and angled in a bit. Evin Lewis looks to cut close to the body and pays the price as this was not that short or wide. The ball takes the inside edge and goes on to hit the off stump. West Indies are in a lot of trouble early on with both their openers back in the hut.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fernanado goes full and straight, Lewis this time drills it down the ground. The ball beats the diving mid on fielder and trickles into the fence.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Evin Lewis is off the mark in style. Another length ball, on off and Lewis picks this one up beautifully. Lewis lays into the pull and muscles it into the mid-wicket fence.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On off and there's a bit of away shape on it again. Pooran nudges it down to third man for a single.
Nicholas Pooran is the new man in.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chris Gayle has to take a long walk back to the pavilion! A length ball, around the off stump and Chris Gayle decides to take it on. Gayle frees his arms and looks to clear mid off but gets it off the toe end of the bat The ball goes just behind mid off, where Wanindu Hasaranga takes a couple of steps backwards and holds on to it. Binura Fernando with a dream start.
1.1 overs (0 Run) JAFFA! Binura Fernando starts off with a ball that is angled in on off stump. This one goes away sharply after pitching and leaves Chris Gayle bamboozled.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Binura Fernando.
0.6 over (0 Run) Brilliant first over from Maheesh Theekshana, just the single off it. Flighted ball, on middle and Lewis defends it back to the bowler.
0.5 over (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, around off and going on with the arm. Lewis jams it out on the off side off the back foot.
0.4 over (0 Run) Theekshana comes 'round the wicket and angles it in on middle. Evin Lewis watchfully keeps it out.
0.3 over (1 Run) Chris Gayle and West Indies are underway. Tossed up, full and on off. Gayle pushes it to wide of mid on and picks up an easy single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another fuller one, on leg stump. Gayle blocks it out on the leg side.
0.1 over (0 Run) Theekshana starts with a quicker one, on leg stump. Gayle defends it to mid-wicket.
