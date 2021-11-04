West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has won the toss and elected to bowl in a must-win game vs Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. West Indies have won just one out of their four games and sit the fifth position in Group 1 points table. The two-time champions have had a horrific start in the tournament where they were crushed by the table-toppers England and South Africa in the first two games that they played. However, the Kieron Pollard-led side has registered a narrow win over Bangladesh in their last game. On the other side, this will be the last match of the tournament for Sri Lanka who are already out of the semifinals race. West Indies can still qualify for the final four if they win their remaining two games with a better net run-rate but even then they will have to count on England to beat South Africa. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score From Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi