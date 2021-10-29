West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running this time. Full ball, on the pads. Sarkar works it wide of long on and takes a couple.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and Das would have been out! Length ball, on off. Das taps it straight to short mid-wicket and takes off. He gets lucky as the fielder misses the shy at the bowler's end. A risky single in the end.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious stroke! Another slower ball, on off. But this time, Das comes down the track and drives it. The man at short cover dives but has no chance and the ball runs away to the fence.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A very full one, outside off. Sarkar carves it to deep cover for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Das pushes it past point for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Das is beaten as he is way early into his attempted square cut.
Dwayne Bravo is introduced into the attack now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tap and run. Loopy ball, on off. Das taps it to the left of the bowler. Akeal Hosein gets there and gathers it but it is a comfortable single for the batters.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Pushed to point.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Pushed to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Das chops it to covers and takes off for a run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on middle. Das backs away and punches it to short cover.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Hard running! Length, on off. Sarkar taps it with soft hands towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder sprints in but the batters run hard and take the second. The fielder also misses the shy at the bowler's end and that allows the second run to be taken with ease.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, that is crunched! Shorter ball, outside off. Sarkar pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket. The ball lands just inside the rope and goes over it.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle. Das hits it to long off for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Das taps it to short mid-wicket. They think about taking one, but there is not a single available.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A nice crisp drive to sweeper cover for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Das flicks it past square leg and collects a single.
Andre Russell (1-0-6-1) is back on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Das works it to long on for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Sarkar works it past mid-wicket for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Tossed up, lands just outside off and turns back in. Sarkar looks to cut it but the ball goes through to the keeper on one bounce after taking the bottom edge.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads. Das works it past mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Sarkar looks to tap it to third man but gets the under-edge. The ball goes through the keeper's legs and they take one.
Akeal Hosein is brought into the attack.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Das works it past square leg for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Sarkar drives it through the line but finds the mid off fielder. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangladesh are 29/2. West Indies were also 29/2 at this stage in their batting innings. It's neck and neck.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! An 80 mph delivery, on a length around off and moving away, Sarkar pushes inside the line and misses.
Soumya Sarkar walks out to bat.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Drags it on! Jason Holder is already having a huge impact on this match. Scored handy runs towards the end and now has a wicket to his name after bowling economically in the Powerplay. Back of a length around off, angling away at 129 kph, Mohammad Naim stays rooted to the crease as he tries to punch it through the line. But the slowness of the pitch means that the ball arrives late and takes the inner portion of his blade. It then cannons onto the stumps to end Naim's stay at the crease. Bangladesh are in early trouble now.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a length around middle, it's tucked through square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On a length around middle and leg, Das tries to flick but misses. He is hit on the pads and the ball drops near the pitch. They pinch a leg bye.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 143, are 60/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between West Indies and Bangladesh. Everything related to West Indies and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for West Indies vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.