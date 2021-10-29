West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That's it from this game. But don't go too far away as the clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan will get underway soon at 6 pm local (2 pm GMT) in Dubai. Switch tabs and do join us for all the action. Cheers!
Nicholas Pooran is the Man of the Match! Says that it was a tactical move from the team to have him down the order. Adds that it was one of those days when he felt like he has to put his hand up and someone had to take the responsibility. Tells us that he is always confident and has been working very hard. Says that he has been honest with himself and always confident about his skills.
It was a game where West Indies' misery with the bat was exposed once again. But the batting of Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder helped them to revive their innings in the last 6 overs and they managed to push a challenging total on the board. Credit to their bowlers for staying disciplined, however, the fielding was not up to the mark. Jason Holder and Ravi Rampaul did a great job to keep Bangladesh quiet initially and then they maintained the same intensity. The wickets also kept falling here and there and that didn't allow Bangladesh any kind of momentum. At the halfway mark, if you compare the batting innings of both teams, it was almost similar but West Indies had the firepower in their lower order to bail them out, something Bangladesh lacked. Liton Das and Mahmudullah tried their best but failed to take Bangladesh home.
Phew! What a cliffhanger, by far the closest game of this edition of the T20 World Cup! West Indies have managed to edge out Bangladesh by the barest of margins and stayed alive. This is their narrowest win in the history of the T20 World Cups. With this loss, Bangladesh have been pushed near the exit door.
19.6 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! WEST INDIES WIN! Dre Russ keeps his composure, delivers it very full and outside off, Mahmudullah steps back to make room but fails to get any bat behind it. West Indies win by 3 runs.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on middle, Mahmudullah knocks it down to long on. The fielder misfields and they pinch the second run. 4 needed off the final ball.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) PUT DOWN! Short in length around middle, Mahmudullah turns inside the crease and pulls it behind square leg. The fielder in the deep, Andre Fletcher, puts down the catch and they take two.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Terrific delivery, right into the blockhole, Mahmudullah digs it out towards mid on and scampers back for the second run. 8 needed off 3 balls. You can feel the tension.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Beaten and they steal a bye! Slower one, on a length and outside off, Afif swings his bat early and misses. They cross as the keeper misses his shy at the striker's end. Dwayne Bravo is not happy with Pooran, there is no need to go for the direct hits now.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Clever shot! Full and around off, Afif Hossain shuffles across and spoons it over short fine leg for a couple. 11 needed off 5 balls.
Afif Hossain walks out to bat. Andre Russell to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Fuller and wider outside off, Liton Das walks across and tries to go downtown over long on. It comes decently off the blade but doesn't have enough wings to fly over long on. Jason Holder is near the fence, he uses every bit of his height as he jumps and catches it over his head. End of a fine knock by Das but Bangladesh needed a set batsman in the last over. 13 needed off 6 balls.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off, Mahmudullah digs it out to point and takes a run. A direct hit at the striker's end would have got Liton short.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Slower again, full and outside off, Mahmudullah gets across the stumps and drags it off the inner half. It rolls to the right of short fine leg and they take one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, pushed to point for a run.
Bravo pulls out at the end moment before delivering the ball.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one, way wide outside off, Mahmudullah jumps down the track, slashes at it but misses.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A telling blow from the bat of Mahmudullah! Fuller in length and outside off, slower in pace, Mahmudullah attacks it with all his might and plunders it behind the bowler's head for a biggie.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one to deceive the batsman. Good comeback by Rampaul after conceding a boundary on the first ball. On a length around off, Das shuffles across for the paddle shot but fails to connect. 22 needed off 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, around leg, Mahmudullah steps back to heave it over the leg side but misses. Nicholas Pooran fails to collect the ball cleanly and they steal a bye.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Ravi Rampaul goes short this time, around off, Liton Das pulls it to deep mid-wicket for another run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Mahmudullah advances down the track and smashes it down to long off for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Das steps back and lofts it over cover-point for a single. The crowd is getting very vocal here.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Eased away! Rampaul strays down the leg side in his attempt to follow the batsman, Liton picks it off his pads and neatly deflects it towards fine leg for a boundary. 26 needed off 17 balls.
Ravi Rampaul is back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Good end to the over! Full and outside off, Mahmudullah moves across and swings across the line but misses. Crucial dot balls for West Indies!
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Into the slot, outside off. Mahmudullah smashes it very hard to deep mid-wicket. Hayden Walsh charges ahead to take the catch but the ball falls just short of him. Two runs taken.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller, outside off. Mahmudullah barely manages to read it and gets beaten.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, outside off. Das steers it to sweeper cover for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah is not happy! Liton Das moves across the stumps and Bravo goes full and wide again, outside off. Das leaves it alone thinking that the umpire will signal it as a wide. The Bangla skipper is not happy with the decision at the non-striker's end.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Bravo goes full and wide, outside off. Liton Das reaches out for it and cuts it towards point. Had he left it alone, it would have been a wide.
Dwayne Bravo (2-0-24-0) is back into the attack. 33 needed off 24 balls.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, pulled to mid-wicket. Bangladesh will be happy with that over as 11 runs came off it.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mahmudullah is playing his part with the bat! Brilliant shot. Slower ball, on middle and leg. Mahmudullah strides across and scoops it to the fine leg region to fetch a boundary.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball, on middle, Mahmudullah nudges it to deep square leg. Andre Fletcher is very casual in his fielding in the deep and the batters decide to rush back for the second. They get it with ease. Good running between the wickets!
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short of a length, slower and down the leg side. Mahmudullah looks to work it on the leg side but fails to connect. Holder will have to reload yet again.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower one but down the leg side, Mahmudullah shuffles across and tries to flick but misses. Wided.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on leg, Liton Das shimmies down the track and jams it out to long on. He crosses ends.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off. Mahmudullah stays on top of the bounce and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Liton Das dabs it to short third man for a run. 100 up for Bangladesh!
