West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Mahmudullah digs it out. A good over from Andre Russell despite getting hit for a boundary. Just 6 runs from the over.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Connects this time and how! Touch fuller, on middle. Mahmudullah simply flicks it with his wrists to deep square leg for a boundary. Two fielders in the deep but he bisected them to perfection. Vital boundary.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Full again, outside off. Mahmudullah looks to muscle this one down the ground but misses.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Das clips it to long on for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Mahmudullah steers it off the back foot to deep point. A single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Dre Russ starts with a length ball, outside off. Mahmudullah stands firm and defends it towards covers.
Bowling change. Andre Russell is inserted back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Mahmudullah mistimes his pull to mid-wicket. Dwayne Bravo there misfields and allows the batters to take a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to long on for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Mahmudullah pushes it through cover-point. He gets off the mark with a single.
Mahmudullah is in next.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Ravi Rampaul provides the breakthrough! He bowls it on a good length, on off, slower in pace, Mushfiqur Rahim shuffles across and tries to paddle scoop. He misses it completely and the ball crashes onto the stumps. Rahim was trying to be fancy but pays the price in the end. Bangladesh lose their fourth wicket. 53 needed from 39 balls!
13.2 overs (0 Run) On a lengh, on off. This time Rahim cuts it off but straight to the point fielder.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is nicely played! Short of a length, on off. Mushfiqur Rahim makes room for himself and cuts it towards deep backward point. The ball races away to the boundary.
Mushfiqur Rahim was shaping up for a paddle shot but Akeal Hosein pulled out before delivering the ball.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Rahim shuffles across and flicks it past square leg for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Singles are coming with ease now for Bangladesh. Shorter ball, in the line of the stumps. Das works it to wide long on for an easy single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Rahim tucks it past square leg for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Yet another single as Das taps this shorter ball to deep mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Rahim taps it towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs in quickly and keeps it down to one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Das hits it wide of long on for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single as Das pushes this length ball past covers. 15 from the over and the momentum is shifting a bit. 63 required off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on the pads. Das flicks it wide of deep square leg. The batters take the second as the throw comes in from the deep. But luckily for Bangladesh, Bravo does not gather it cleanly.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Rahim chops it to point for one. The crowd is getting really loud now and one feels that this match is in Dhaka and not Sharjah.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Das cuts it towards backward point and takes off for a single. Walsh has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Tell you what, had Walsh hit the stumps, Rahim would have been out without facing a ball.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Dot ball now. Full ball, on off. Das hits it back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) More bonus runs for Bangladesh! So far, Bravo has bowled just 1 legal ball and has given 10 in the over already! Short ball, way outside off. Das reaches out for it and looks to cut but misses. Wide called.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another poor ball and punished again! Short ball, down the leg side. Das pulls it to fine leg. Ravi Rampaul runs to his right, dives and gets his hands to it. But the ball has enough momentum to get to the ropes.
11.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Free runs for Bangladesh! With the keeper up to the stumps, this is a poor ball. Fuller ball, down the leg side. Das misses the flick. Pooran has no chance to stop it and the ball runs to the fence at fine leg.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Das works it past mid-wicket for one. 10 from the over but a wicket in it as well.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Shorter ball, on leg. Das pulls it away. The man from deep square leg runs to his left, dives but cannot stop the ball. Boundary.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman in.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! WHAT A CATCH! You do not see Chris Gayle take such catches often but he has done it here! Sarkar backs but Hosein sticks with his line and bowls a flatter ball, on middle and off. Sarkar looks to flick but gets a leading edge. The ball flies to short third man and the big man, Chris Gayle, takes a couple of steps forward, puts in a dive to take a very good low catch. This is a big wicket as Sarkar was looking in good touch. 83 runs needed in 56 balls.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quality stroke! Sarkar gives the charge so Hosein drags his length back. But Sarkar pulls it to the mid-wicket fence.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Das comes down the track to drive but gets it from the inner half to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Darted on middle, all that Das does is to block this one.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 143, are 100/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between West Indies and Bangladesh. Everything related to West Indies and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for West Indies vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.