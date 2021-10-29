West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On middle. Pooran clips this to long on. He retains the strike by picking up a single. A good over for West Indies. 14 runs coming from it.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good connection on that! Now, the boundaries have started to come for West Indies! Mustafizur Rahman shortens his length, outside off. Nicholas Pooran waits for the ball to come and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and way too outside off. Pooran leaves it alone. Wide called.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle and leg. Roston Chase whips this one uppishly to deep square leg for a run.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a good shot! Fuller in length, on off. Roston Chase stays deep in the crease and smashes it towards long off. The fielder there dives to his right to stop the ball but fails. A boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, outside off. Nicholas Pooran leans and drives it through covers for a single.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran slashes it to deep point for a couple of runs.
Change in bowling. Mustafizur Rahman (2-0-10-1) is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on middle and leg. Nicholas Pooran works it off his pads to mid-wicket. He crosses ends.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Roston Chase clips it down to long on for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shakib Al Hasan sees Nicholas Pooran advancing down the track and bowls it down the leg side. Nicholas Pooran misses his swing. Liton Das fails to gather the ball and Nicholas Pooran survives. Two chances have gone begging!
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Nicholas Pooran pushes it back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Loopy ball, on off, Roston Chase gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. Mahedi Hasan settles himself under it but spills it out. He dropped one off his own bowling as well and this is the second life granted to the debutant by Mahedi. A single taken.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Nicholas Pooran sweeps it behind square on the leg side for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pooran drives it past covers for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on the pads. Chase flicks it away for one.
Nicholas Pooran is the new batsman in.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, my god! Things go from bad to worse for West Indies. This is probably the last thing they wanted at this point in time. Full ball, on off. Chase drives it nicely down the ground. But Taskin Ahmed puts his right foot out. The ball is deflected and hits the stumps at the other end. Andre Russell is way outside the crease and the umpire raises the finger. A diamond duck for Dre Russ and West Indies are staring down the barrel.
What happened there? Kieron Pollard is seen walking off the field. He is retired hurt, as of now. No more details are available. Andre Russell walks out to bat.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on the pads. Pollard flicks it to deep square leg for one.
Taskin Ahmed slips before delivering the ball. He is fine though and is ready to bowl again.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Pollard looks to heave it away but gets the inside edge. Das dives to his left and stops the ball. Another dot.
Bangladesh have taken a review for an LBW. UltraEdge shows pad first. Ball Tracker shows that the impact is outside off. The on-field decision stays.
12.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! On a length, around off. Pollard plays it back to the bowler with his bat and pad close together. There is a late appeal by Ahmed but the umpire is unmoved. Mahmudullah seems to be interested and takes the review. UltraEdge shows that it hit the pad first but the impact is outside off. So, it will stay as not out.
Taskin Ahmed (3-0-14-0) comes back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, wide outside off. Chase looks to smack it over covers but gets it from the toe end back to the bowler. Just 5 from that over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, on the pads. Pollard flicks it away for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Pulled to deep square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Pollard comes down the track so Shakib bowls it shorter, on leg. It is played to short mid-wicket and Pollard sets off for one. The fielder misses the shy at the bowler's end.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Punched to long off for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Pollard misses the flick and a leg bye is taken after the ball rolls away to square leg after coming off the pads.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is only the third boundary in the game so far! Usually, the West Indian batters will score three boundaries in the same over, but it has been a different game of cricket here. Short of a length, on the pads. Chase pulls it nicely. The man from deep square leg runs to his right, puts in a dive and gets his hand to it but cannot push it back in. Boundary.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Pollard punches it away for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Wide of the keeper! Another slower one, on a length, outside off. Chase gets the outside edge while looking to drive. Das dives but cannot get there. The ball goes to third man for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Really well bowled! On a length, around off. But this time, Mustafizur Rahman rolls his fingers and bowls a slow one. Chase looks to block but is way early in getting his bat out there. It takes the shoulder of the bat and goes wide of short mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, pitching outside leg. Chase misses the flick and his hit on the pads. The crowd puts in another appeal.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, down the leg side. Chase misses the pull. Wide called.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling across off. Pollard taps it past point for one.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, West Indies are 96/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between West Indies and Bangladesh. Everything related to West Indies and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for West Indies vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.