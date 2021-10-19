Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah was forced to pause his post-match press conference after his side suffered a six-run defeat to Scotland in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. Chasing 141 for the win, a star-studded Bangladesh lineup could only muster 134 runs in their allotted 20 overs. After the match, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah was answering media queries but he had to pause for a few seconds as Scotland players were celebrating their win by loudly signing their national anthem. The Bangladesh captain patiently waited for the Scotland players to finish their anthem and then continued answering the media.

Cricket Scotland took to Twitter to share a snippet of the press conference and wrote that they will keep the noise down next time.

"Sorry we will keep it down next time," the video was captioned.

Sorry we will keep it down next time pic.twitter.com/WRPQF9fK7W — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 18, 2021

They also lauded Mahmudullah for showing composure in another tweet.

Credit to Mahmudullah for his composure! — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 18, 2021

After failing to chase 141 against Scotland, Bangladesh skipper said his batters weren't good enough and the team need to pull their socks in the upcoming games.

"I think the wicket was quite good and 140 was gettable. We were missing that one big over in the middle. Bowlers did their job really well but the batting unit weren't good enough tonight," Mahmudullah said.

"Yeah, when you can't chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes. We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them. Beautiful wicket to bat on, fantastic ground and crowd, we need to pull our socks up and play better cricket," he added.