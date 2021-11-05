The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared on social media a video showcasing the uncanny similarity in actions between Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Afghanistan spearhead Naveen-ul-Haq during the ongoing T20 World Cup. India thrashed Afghanistan by 66 runs in their Super 12 game played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 3. Soon, a video surfaced online which was shared by the ICC. The split-screen video of both placers bowling in tandem highlighted, frame by frame, the common features in their actions. In the caption, the ICC wrote: "Same, same but different."

Naveen, however, failed to emulate Bumrah where it mattered the most as he gave away 59 runs in his four overs without taking a single wicket.

Bumrah, on the other hand, took one wicket in his spell of four overs where he gave away 25 runs.

The match turned out to be a one-sided affair with India beating the opposition convincingly. Batting first, India posted 210 for the loss of two wickets. In reply, Afghanistan were restricted to 144/7 in 20 overs.

The win gave India their first points in the Super 12 stage and they are now scheduled to face Scotland in their next fixture on November 5 in Dubai.

Afghanistan will have their task cut out as they are set to face New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on November 7.

In the points table, Afghanistan are placed second with two wins out of four games while Pakistan continue to impress with four wins out of four.