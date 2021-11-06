India kept their hopes alive of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a massive eight-wicket win over Scotland in a Super 12 fixture in Dubai on Friday. After bowling out the Scottish for a paltry 85, India chased down the target in just 6.3 overs to give their net run-rate a massive boost. But India are still relying on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand to have any chance of reaching the last four. If New Zealand beat the Afghans in their final Super 12 match on Sunday, India will be out. When asked about this scenario during the press conference post India's win over Scotland, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a blunt answer to leave everybody in splits.

If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, only then do we have a chance. But what if Afghanistan can't beat New Zealand, then? asked a journalist.

"Toh phir bag pack karke ghar jayenge, aur kya (Then, we will pack our bags and go home, what else," replied Jadeja.

Watch the hilarious video here:

"Toh phir aur bag pack karke ghar jayenge, aur kya" pic.twitter.com/V6DE71UcM0 — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) November 5, 2021

On Friday, things perfectly fell into place for India right from the outset. Virat Kohli finally won the toss and put Scotland to bat and from then on in, it was one-way traffic as India dominated proceedings.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah took two as Scotland were skittled out for 85 in 17.4 overs.

Just four Scottish players got into double figures.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave India a blistering start, adding 70 runs for the opening wicket in just 30 balls. Rahul smashed a 19-ball 50 while Rohit blasted 30 runs off 16 balls in India's whirlwind job.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Kumar finished things off as India took just 39 balls to reach the target.

India will be hoping Afghanistan do them a huge favour by beating New Zealand on Sunday.