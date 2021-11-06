Virat Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and got the perfect gift from his team, in the form of a resounding win over Scotland that kept India's hopes alive of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Following the victory over Scotland, Team India players and support staff got together to celebrate captain Kohli's birthday in the dressing room that included cutting the cake. Mentor MS Dhoni was seen pulling the strings here as well, even reminding Kohli to blow the birthday candles.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the cake-cutting session on its Twitter handle.

In the video, Kohli seemed eager to cut the cake and feed it to Dhoni and the rest of the team. Dhoni then had to remind Kohli to blow the candles as the rest of the teammates standing around burst into laughter.

Watch the video here:

India and Virat Kohli had a lot to smile about on Friday. It turned out to be India's day from start to finish with Scotland meekly surrendering at the Dubai International Stadium.

After bowling out the Scottish for a meagre 85 in 17.4 overs, India took just 39 balls to overhaul the target.

That gave India's net run-rate a massive boost. India (+1.619) currently have the best NRR in Group 2. But it could all count to nothing if New Zealand beat Afghanistan in their final Super 12 match on Sunday.

Group 1 table-toppers Pakistan have already booked their berth in the semis. New Zealand are second followed by India and Afghanistan.