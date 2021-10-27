Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday issued an apology after making a controversial remark while speaking to a TV network in Pakistan. Younis had made the comment after Pakistan's 10-wicket win over India in their T20 World Cup opener in Dubai on Sunday. The comment, which many found objectionable, had invited fury from fans, pundits and former cricketers. Younis apologised on Twitter on Wednesday, saying he had made the comment “in the heat of the moment” and termed it as a “genuine mistake”.

Younis' controversial remark centred around Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during the drinks break in the game against India. His words did not go down well with fans across the sub-continent.

“In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies,” Younis tweeted.

Younis was speaking to Pakistan news channel ARY News while making the remark.

“Absolutely vile and disgusting comments from Waqar Younis. #Shameful,” tweeted former India opener Wasim Jaffer over the incident.

“You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion,” prominent pundit Harsha Bhogle had tweeted on Tuesday, prior to Younis' apology.

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the high-voltage encounter in Dubai on Sunday, chasing down the target of 152 runs with over two overs to spare. Pakistan also defeated New Zealand in their second game on Tuesday to boost their semifinal hopes.